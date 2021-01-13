Jay Chou and daughter pose with $2.2m super sports car

TAIPEI — Taiwanese star Jay Chou shared a photo of himself and his five-year-old daughter Hathaway sitting in a luxury sports car on Tuesday (Jan 12), drawing much attention from his fans.

The 42-year-old pop star was wearing casual but chic clothes for the occasion while Hathaway, who was sitting in the back seat, wore a leather jacket and sported a ponytail.

The caption reads: “My girl thinks this car is good enough.”

Responding to Jay’s post, many said they like his new car, too. One commented: “I also think this car is good; can I be your girl?”

JVR Music, Jay’s record label, later explained that he didn’t buy the car and it was a private visit to try the sports cars.

It is reported that this super sports car is limited to 300 units worldwide and is the world’s first four-seater hybrid sports car. The vehicle costs US$1.7 million (S$2.2 million).

As a car enthusiast, Jay Chou reportedly spent NT$65 million (S$3 million) on a bat sports car.

He has shown off several limited edition sports cars in the past few years, and it is estimated that there are at least 20 of them totalling over NT$500 million.