Singer Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan have shared a video of their three-year-old son Romeo singing Listen To Mother's Words, one of Chou's most popular songs, China Press reported. Their fans were thrilled with the heartwarming video.

"This is too cute!" someone wrote.

Another fan commented that the boy had inherited Chou's talent.The King of Mandopop married actress-model Quinlivan in 2015.