King of Mandopop Jay Chou has been criticised for being vulgar after he commented on a friend's Instagram post using a term often seen as a four-letter word, Sin Chew Daily reported.

But he seemed unperturbed.

"I've been using the word for 20 years!" he said on Wednesday, adding two emoji showing tears of joy.

The word is used colloquially in Taiwan to mean "cool" or "awesome".