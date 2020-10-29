Jay Chou donates $48k to charity foundation

TAIPEI — Mandopop superstar Jay Chou (周杰倫) recently donated NT$1 million (S$48,000) to the Maria Social Welfare Foundation (瑪利亞社會福利基金會).
As the charity ambassador, the 41-year-old singer-songwriter urged everyone to support the fundraising event. “It’s an honor to do my part for the community and I urge everyone to support this fundraising and put on your socks for a good cause,” he said.
@tudorwatch 的活動結束後 去了 @phantaci_06 跟著主理人 @c1h4w 也就是我金華國中的同班同學😂 拍著拍著 發現新的打卡點 就是從門口由內往外拍到後面的大樹 誰可以拍出這種潮流文青感@我看看 讓我來轉po一下😎
A post shared by Jay Chou 周杰倫 (@jaychou) on Sep 29, 2020 at 1:25am PDT
The lyrics of Chou’s Superman Can’t Fly and Bedtime Stories are set as the theme for the fundraising event. Centered on the theme of “owls,” designers’ artworks will later be knitted into socks as a fundraising gift.