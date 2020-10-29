Jay Chou donates $48k to charity foundation

TAIPEI — Mandopop superstar Jay Chou (周杰倫) recently donated NT$1 million (S$48,000) to the Maria Social Welfare Foundation (瑪利亞社會福利基金會).

As the charity ambassador, the 41-year-old singer-songwriter urged everyone to support the fundraising event. “It’s an honor to do my part for the community and I urge everyone to support this fundraising and put on your socks for a good cause,” he said.

The lyrics of Chou’s Superman Can’t Fly and Bedtime Stories are set as the theme for the fundraising event. Centered on the theme of “owls,” designers’ artworks will later be knitted into socks as a fundraising gift.