Jay Chou - singer and Yakuza boss?

JAY Chou (pic) caused a stir at a cafe in Japan recently when his appearance caused other customers to quickly leave the shop, reported Oriental Daily.

Not only did they fail to recognise the King of Mandopop, but he was also mistaken for a Yakuza boss.

Chou, 41, was dressed in a dark print shirt along with a beanie and sunglasses. The outfit is reportedly commonly worn by local gangsters and his appearance raised the alarm.

As he sat down and ordered drinks, other customers started to quickly settle their bills and leave, leaving Chou alone in the cafe.

He is reported to be on vacation in Japan before his concert tour starts in October.