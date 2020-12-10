Jay Chou's doppelganger spotted making egg pancakes in China

In a funny coincidence, a doppelgänger of Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou was recently spotted making Chinese-style egg pancakes in China, paralleling the lyrics of his 2018 song Waiting for you.

The romantic song alludes to a protagonist who is waiting for his love, and in a futile attempt to win her over, decides to learn how to make egg pancakes, only to realise she doesn’t eat breakfast.

According to local media reports, a Chinese social media user happened to purchase an egg pancake from a local stall in Hebei province, and was shocked to see 'Jay Chou' behind the cart.

The video of the stall owner quickly went viral online with many commenting on the similarities between the two.

The resemblance is uncanny. PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

When interviewed by local media, the owner Mr Pai said he is just an ordinary man, and he and his wife handle the stall to feed their family of five.

He added that in the past, many have pointed out his resemblance to Jay. He also revealed that after the video went viral, business picked up and they have been earning a third more in revenue.

To his new customers, Mr Pai said his only wish is that they truly enjoy the egg pancakes.