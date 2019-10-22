Jay Chou's new album to be released next year

TAIPEI - Taiwan singer-songwriter Jay Chou (周杰倫) recently said his new album is underway and should be released next year.

Jay Chou's previous album "Bedtime Stories" (床邊故事) was launched three years ago.

Asked about his latest plans, Chou explained that he was preparing for the next album while travelling around the world, promising to return to the Golden Melody Awards, an honour awarded by the Ministry of Culture of Taiwan each June.

Jay Chou kicked off the world tour on Oct. 16 in Shanghai to celebrate the 20th anniversary since his debut.

Contrary to all expectations, he said that the Taipei concerts haven't been scheduled yet, because the arrangements of the venue and dates are still pending. Also, he acknowledged some pressure on performing in his hometown.

As one of the most popular Mandarin pop singers, Jay Chou has already released 15 albums and 331 singles.

In 2016, he made an appearance in the Hollywood film "Now You See Me." (出神入化2)