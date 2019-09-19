Jay Chou's new single Won't Cry featuring Mayday's Ashin raking in millions

A hit: A screengrab from the single ‘Won’t Cry’ featuring king of Mandopop Jay Chou and Mayday frontman Ashin.
PHOTO: Youtube/杰威爾音樂 JVR Music
The Star/Asia News Network

A surprise new single by Mandopop king Jay Chou and rock band Mayday frontman Ashin became one of the fastest selling songs on Chinese streaming platforms, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Released on Monday, Won't Cry has sold more than 2.88 million copies on QQ - China's biggest streaming platform - within the first hour, raking in 9mil yuan (S$1.7 million), making it the fastest selling song on QQ Music.

The single continued to sell like hot cakes on Tuesday across three music-streaming platforms - QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwo - and sales exceeded 15mil yuan.

The number was so popular that it was said to have caused a temporary outage on QQ Music on Monday.

It is Chou's first song after a three-year hiatus.

At the music video's two-minute mark, fans got a pleasant surprise as the camera pans to Ashin playing the guitar.

Many hailed the song, with some calling it the "perfect collaboration".

Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak & Mongkok
Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Who has gained from Hong Kong airport's record drop in passengers?
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs & other deals this week
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Man escorted off Scoot plane by auxiliary police at Changi Airport after refusing to follow instructions
Spurned lover jailed 5 years for hiring hitman on Dark Web
Ashin's surprise cameo in Jay Chou's new MV isn't the only easter egg in it
TCM foods to relieve dry eyes, sore throat & other haze-related symptoms
Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse's corpse after strangling her
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank 'pranks' on diving trip in Philippines
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they're too poor to buy milk

