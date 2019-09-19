Jay Chou's new single Won't Cry featuring Mayday's Ashin raking in millions

A surprise new single by Mandopop king Jay Chou and rock band Mayday frontman Ashin became one of the fastest selling songs on Chinese streaming platforms, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Released on Monday, Won't Cry has sold more than 2.88 million copies on QQ - China's biggest streaming platform - within the first hour, raking in 9mil yuan (S$1.7 million), making it the fastest selling song on QQ Music.

The single continued to sell like hot cakes on Tuesday across three music-streaming platforms - QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwo - and sales exceeded 15mil yuan.