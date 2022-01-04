Jay Park and Day6's Jae Park announce surprise departures

If you're a fan of either Jay Park or Jae Park you may have started 2022 off a little surprised as the stars, both active in the South Korean music scene, announced they would both be parting ways with their long-time companies.

Jay Park, the 34-year-old Korean-American hip-hop artist and producer, announced via social media on Dec 31 that he would be stepping down as CEO of both independent music labels he had spearheaded, AOMG and H1ghr Music.

Both had supported the rise of numerous artists around the world, with a particular focus on Korean and Asian talent.

Jay, who got his start in JYP Entertainment's boy band 2PM in 2008 before leaving the following year to pursue a solo career, had started discussing his retirement in 2019. At the time, he spoke with Forbes and said he hoped to do more things behind the scenes.

"I want to step away while people are still cheering for me," he said. "I think a few years might be the end of the road. We'll see."

In his message, he said he would still be working as an adviser to the two companies.

“I got your back 도장이 지워져도” ❤️🙏 Jay Park as Aomg CEO 2013-2021 as H1ghr Ceo 2017-2021 love you all 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/6wyo9rHTEN — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) December 31, 2021

Meanwhile, on Jan 1, Jae Park shared on social media that he was taking a break from the band Day6, a K-pop-rock hybrid group under JYP Entertainment in which he was a vocalist and guitarist.

JYP announced the 29-year-old's departure the same day, saying the contract between the two parties had ended on Dec 31.

Active since 2015, Day6 have been on frequent hiatus over the past few years, as both Jae Park and other members of the group have taken breaks due to their mental health and other personal issues.

Jae has been especially forthright in recent years regarding differences between himself and JYP. When speaking with the South China Morning Post last year, he said that taking a break was not his intention, but rather a top-down decision.

He spoke positively of a forthcoming Day6 album, which never came out.

Jae did not share what his next career move will be, but his solo music efforts under the name "eaJ" and performance at 88rising's Head in the Clouds music festival in November might hint at what's next.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.