Jennifer Coolidge says her struggles were "all worth it".

The 61-year-old actress became known for starring in 2000s classics such as American Pie and A Cinderella Story but enjoyed a massive career resurgence with her recent Emmy Award-winning role as socialite Tanya McQuoid in HBO series The White Lotus and after being honoured as the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals, reflected that she used to worry that she wasn't going to make through various "low moments".

Speaking at the event on Saturday (Feb 4), she said: "I think it's just, you know, I was a hostess at a restaurant here in Cambridge for a long time when I was in my teens. I think I was like 18, or whatever. To be walking by, you know… all these great Harvard buildings and knowing that my dad went here… There was some times when I felt like, you know… It wasn't going to go very well…

"I don't know, it just has this whole thing of… my feelings as a young person and being extremely hopeful and having giant dreams and having very, very low moments too and then to be here tonight… I don't know - it was all worth it, it was all worth it."

ALSO READ: 'Would you like noodles or crisps?' Jennifer Coolidge once 'locked up' by border control for 9 hours

Meanwhile, the Shotgun Wedding star is also known for having played manicurist Paulette Bonafonte in 2001 comedy Legally Blonde as well as its 2004 sequel alongside Reese Witherspoon and most recently reprised the role for Ariana Grande's 2019 music video thank u, next but admitted she would definitely "be on board" for the third film in the franchise, which is currently in the early stages of development.

She told Extra TV: "Of course, I would be on board. I've been hearing about it for a long time… Maybe it is really is happening at this point. I would love to do it. I would absolutely love to do Legally Blonde 3."

Her comments come just days after co-star Reese - who stars as sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods in the film series - claimed that there "would be no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer."