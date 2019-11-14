Jennifer Lopez was asked to strip by director

Jennifer Lopez refused to take her top off for a director early in her career.

The 50-year-old singer-and-actress was unimpressed when the unnamed filmmaker asked her to strip during a costume fitting, branding the man "crazy", and is thankful she felt able to stand up for herself.

Speaking to fellow stars including Lupita Nyong'o and Scarlett Johansson for The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress roundtable, she recalled: "He wanted to see my boobs. And I was like, 'We're not on set'.

"I said no, I stood up for myself. But it was so funny because I remember being so panicked in the moment.

"There was [a female costume designer] in the room and he says this and I said no..

"Luckily a little bit of the Bronx came out, and I was like, 'I don't have to show you my -- No. On the set, you see them.' "