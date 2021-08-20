Jeongyeon from Twice takes second mental-health break ahead of K-pop act's release of English single The Feels

Twice’s Jeongyeon has taken a leave of absence from the K-pop group for the time being as the singer takes care of her mental health.

“Jeongyeon is currently experiencing panic and psychological anxiety,” reads a post from Twice’s management label JYP Entertainment, shared on Wednesday.

“Although Jeongyeon was moving forward with her schedule by simultaneously taking action for recovery, we value our artists’ health as the most important issue. Therefore, after deep discussions internally accompanied by professional medical measures, we have decided that it is needed for Jeongyeon to have sufficient time to focus on her recovery and rest.”

The news came a few weeks after the announcement that Twice will soon be putting out their English single The Feels, though a release date has yet to be announced. It is expected to arrive in September.

Jeongyeon has suffered from anxiety in the past, notably missing some promotional duties in 2020.

PHOTO: JYP The 24-year-old star missed some of the group’s promotional activities last year to safeguard her mental health. Jeongyeon, as well as fellow Twice member Mina, are among a growing number of K-pop stars publicly taking a break from their careers to prioritise their mental well-being .

According to the JYP statement, the company, Twice, and Jeongyeon discussed the situation and determined that she would be unable to appear alongside the band for the time being.

“As the artist label, we will provide the best procedures for Jeongyeon to recover with sufficient amount of time”, said JYP. “We kindly ask for your love and support for Jeongyeon’s full recovery.”

Fans of Twice, collectively known as Once, shared support for the star following the announcement, leaving motivational messages on the band’s official accounts.

Twice, with nine members from Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, are one of the most popular K-pop girl groups of their generation, and have had hit after hit and broken numerous records since the start of their career in 2015.

PHOTO: Twitter/JYPETWICE They most recently released their single Alcohol-Free in June.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.