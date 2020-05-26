Jimmy Lin's wife still feels tormented by negative comments

Former Taiwanese model Kelly Chan Ruo-yi has confessed to feeling down after the negative comments from the public following her marriage to popular singer-actor Jimmy Lin Zhi-ying, reported China Press.

The 36-year-old said during a recent appearance in a reality TV show that it had gotten to the extent that she would break down occasionally.

It has not been easy for the couple from the time they fell in love, with Chan often being referred to as "Lin's fan" and bombarded with negative comments about her looks and talent.

Chan also revealed that people often questioned why Lin married her as she was "ugly and not talented".

She said although things were not as tough as before, she still felt upset by some of the comments.

Lin, 45, said he would continue to give his wife strength and advised her to relax and just be herself.

The couple had their eldest son in 2009 before getting married the following year and had twins in 2015.