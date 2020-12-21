Jisoo, Woojin, Aespa, Blackpink: The biggest K-pop stories of 2020

As 2020 winds down and the weather in most parts of the world gets a bit colder, there’s no better time to cosy up with a warm drink and catch up on some of this year’s most memorable K-pop events and news stories.

Counting down from No. 10,﻿ these were the most read K-pop stories published by the South China Morning Post in 2020.

10. Tzuyu of Twice : Beautiful, the youngest band member wants to be known for more than just her good looks.

9. Lisa from Blackpink shows her strict side as superstar dance mentor on a Chinese TV show. “I won’t be soft-hearted,” she says.

8. Who are Enhypen? The latest K-pop group from BTS label Big Hit release their first music in November.

7. Wheein of Mamamoo challenges K-pop norms with her frank talk about dating and her mental health struggles.

6. Jisoo of Blackpink gets the backing of K-pop fans after Jimmy Kimmel’s test of her English on his US TV show angers some.

5. Ex Stray Kids member Woojin denies sexual harassment claims, igniting fresh online anger and accusations of dishonesty.

4. How Irene of Red Velvet’s bullying scandal gives insight into abuse of power in Korean society, not just K-pop.

3. New K-pop girl group Aespa features human and virtual members, and comes from Red Velvet’s management SM Entertainment.

Karina is a member of new K-pop girl group Aespa.

PHOTO: SM Entertainment

2. Exclusive | K-pop star Woojin talks about the sexual harassment allegations against him, and his comeback plans after leaving Stray Kids last year.

1. K-pop stars Blackpink named world’s biggest music act, with BTS trailing at No. 10 (fun fact: the 11th most-read article was a follow-up piece exploring what this meant exactly, with an interview with the Bloomberg writer who spearheaded the music chart that determines every month’s biggest stars).

