J.K. Simmons set to return as Commissioner Gordon for upcoming Batgirl movie

Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons is reprising his role as Commissioner Jim Gordon in HBO Max’s DC movie Batgirl. Simmons previously played the role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Commissioner Jim Gordon is one of the oldest and beloved characters in the Batman universe. He made his first appearance in Detective Comics #27 in 1939 and became tied to Batgirl in the 1960s. Batgirl was oftentimes Gordon’s daughter, Barabara Gordon.

In recent times, with expanded and rebooted multiverse storylines, Gordon has either played the role of Barbara’s uncle or adoptive father.

Playing Batgirl opposite Simmons in the upcoming DC movie is In The Heights actress Leslie Grace. Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will helm the project, and The Flash writer Christina Hodson will pen the script.

