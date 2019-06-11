Joey Yung apologises for 'supporting' Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong pop star Joey Yung Cho-yee was criticised online for this Facebook post.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Laurie Chen
South China Morning Post

Hong Kong pop star Joey Yung Cho-yee has apologised for a social media post that some people in mainland China said was evidence of her supporting the anti-government protests in the city.

Yung, 39, apologised on Tuesday for a now-deleted Facebook photo of herself wearing a surgical face mask while on a plane, along with a lyric about flying taken from her song Airport, which she posted on Sunday.

She also denied supporting Hong Kong independence, which China's state media frequently claims is the main aim of the anti-government protests.

Protesters in the city have taken to wearing face masks of all kinds as a symbol of defiance against the anti-mask law passed on October 4.

Yung (back) said she “never thought that a lyric and a selfie I posted on the spot would attract this storm”. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"I never thought that a lyric and a selfie I posted on the spot would attract this storm. I am extremely sorry for my carelessness regarding this matter," Yung wrote.

"Today I think I should give a clear explanation to everyone. In that day's post, I only wanted to express how excited I was to be taking off for work … as a public figure, I did not think my own words and actions would cause such a severe impact.

"I love the motherland, I love Hong Kong, I have never supported Hong Kong independence."

The apology might have come too late for Hunan Television, which appeared to have cut Yung from the list of performers at a star-studded gala concert it plans to broadcast on Monday.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A Weibo "super topic" discussion about Yung to promote her television appearance was also unavailable on Tuesday.

Social media users attacked Yung over the initial post, with some calling for her to leave the mainland.

Others referred to comments the singer had made earlier about Hong Kong in which she appeared to side with the students behind the 2014 Occupy pro-democracy movement.

She also wrote "sleepless night" on Instagram the day after a Hong Kong protester fell to his death from a shopping centre in a suspected suicide on June 15.

"Which country do you love? Shouldn't a public figure attach great importance to their words and actions? No wonder these 'coincidences' happen to her every time, she must be very unlucky," read one comment that was liked nearly 10,000 times.

Yung is not the only Hong Kong celebrity to have been caught up in the online dispute over the protests in the city.

In June, actress Charmaine Sheh Sze-man apologised for liking and then unliking an Instagram post supporting the Hong Kong protests, after the move sparked a row on social media.

Sheh is famous on the mainland for her leading role in the smash-hit period drama Story of Yanxi Palace, and is currently involved in two other major drama series.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests celebrities actress

TRENDING

12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Man accused of rape in &#039;threesome&#039; plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Man accused of rape in 'threesome' plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy&#039;s penis in botched surgery
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy's penis in botched surgery
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths&#039; grass patches can be an offence
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths' grass patches can be an offence
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Singaporean among 3 missing while diving in Indonesia
Singaporean among 3 missing while diving in Indonesia
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
Don&#039;t know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Don't know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Live pigs slammed into walls for crash tests

SERVICES