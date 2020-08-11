John Wick 5 already confirmed by Lionsgate

John Wick 4 will premiere on May 27, 2022 and will be shot back-to-back with its continuation John Wick 5, according to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer during a recent analyst call.

Originally set to release on May 2021 , the fourth installment to the John Wick series shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Feltheimer, the team is currently preparing scripts for the two sequels and aims to shoot the films back-to-back early next year depending on the availability of its star Keanu Reeves.

The actor is currently in Berlin shooting for Matrix 4 after production on that film was also halted due to Covid-19, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The John Wick action franchise has earned US$579 million (S$800 million) worldwide from its first three movies at the box office.