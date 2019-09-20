Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash

PHOTO: Instagram/jolin_cai
The Star/Asia News Network

Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai inadvertently displayed an ample amount of cleavage during her birthday celebration last week, China Press reported.

Known for her hit song Dancing Diva, Tsai was seen wearing a white tank top while dancing away at an outdoor bar on the eve of her 39th birthday on Sept 15.

There had been speculation that Tsai had gone under the knife, but she had denied it.

In June, the pop queen clinched two major awards at the Golden Melody Awards held in Taipei.

It is the Chinese showbusiness' equivalent to the Grammy Awards. Tsai's album Ugly Beauty was nominated in seven categories.

View this post on Instagram

可愛的大家～

A post shared by JOLIN CAI 蔡依林 (@jolin_cai) on

ALSO READ: Beautiful win for Jolin Tsai's Ugly Beauty album at Golden Melody Awards

More about
celebrities singer

