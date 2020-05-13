Ju-On will be haunting your TV in July in new Netflix series

It seems like you can never really get rid of a truly scary ghost.

Netflix is releasing a Japanese drama series titled Ju-On: Origins on July 3, which will make it the latest instalment in the Ju-On franchise that began as a film 20 years ago.

After the first movie in 2000, Ju-On: The Curse - which introduced us to the vengeful ghost Kayako and the spirit of a boy, Toshio - there have been many more Ju-On films, made in Japan as well as Hollywood productions.

Earlier this year, we saw the release of Hollywood film The Grudge, which tried to resuscitate Kayako with a story set in the United States, centring around a series of murders in a small town.

Well, the new film was disappointing, so it's good news that the franchise is back in Japan... and, for the first time, presented as a drama series.

Ju-On: Origins looks at the beginning of the curse: In which anyone who enters a certain abandoned house where a mother and her child were killed will die, and horribly too.

The synopsis tells us that a paranormal investigator, Yasuo Odajima (Yoshiyoshi Arakawa), is trying to get to the truth behind the curse and the deaths. His investigation takes him to meet Haruka Honjo (Yuina Kuroshima), who keeps hearing mysterious footsteps in her room at night.

Will they get to the truth or will the curse get to them first? Find out on July 3.