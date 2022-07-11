Jung Jin-young, Cho Yi-hyun set for Summer Vacation: K-drama casting latest

The sweltering summer heat isn’t preventing the Korean drama industry from pushing forward with new dramas, as several anticipated projects recently started filming or are about to enter production.

These include an adaptation of a hit webtoon, a procedural drama and a follow-up season to a popular fantasy-mystery series.

The popular 2020 webtoon Seasons of Blossom is gearing up for a K-drama adaptation. Production company Playlist Studio has confirmed that Dr Romantic 2 and Lovestruck in the City actress So Ju-yeon and Seo Ji-hoon of Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency have been set as the leads of the show, which will be carried by the Korean streamer Wavve.

The romantic comedy will chronicle the blossoming loves and friendships of a group of 18-year-old students on the cusp of adulthood. The show will unfold in an omnibus format, as it goes through the stories of each member of the group, who all attend Seoyeon High School.

Also confirmed to be joining the cast alongside So and Seo are Kim Min-kyu (A Business Proposal), Kang Hye-won (formerly a member of K-pop group IZ*One) and Yoon Hyun-soo (Racket Boys). Seasons of Blossom is expected to air later this year.

Breakout All of Us Are Dead actress Cho Yi-hyun and Police University actor and member of K-pop boy band B1A4 Jung Jin-young have been set as the stars of the new streaming drama Summer Vacation.

The series will follow the story of an ordinary 18-year-old high-school girl who attempts to return to her normal life after having experienced a number of mysterious incidents during her summer holiday.

Cho, who impressed viewers with her cool and charismatic zombie fighter in All of Us Are Dead, has been cast as Kim Ha-yeon, while Jung, who returned to dramas following his military service last year in Police University, is on board to play Jo Yu-gyeom.

The official script reading for the drama has already taken place and filming is expected to commence later this month.

Sung Joon has joined the main cast of the upcoming drama Tell Me It’s Love, in which he will co-star with previously set leads Kim Young-kwang and Lee Sung-kyung.

Lee Sung-kyung in a still from Sh**ting Stars.

PHOTO: Mays Entertainment

In the series, Kim and Lee play characters who meet while they plot revenge, but over time their anger fades and is replaced by new feelings that develop between them after they begin to sympathise with one another’s heartbreaks.

Sung is set to play a close male friend of Lee’s character, with whom she shares all her deepest secrets.

Kim was last seen in Hello, Me! and Lee recently appeared in Sh**ting Stars, while Sung hasn’t appeared in a major series since Ms Perfect in 2017, before the start of his obligatory military service. The drama has already begun filming and is expected to launch on a streaming platform in the first half of next year.

The well-received OCN thriller series Missing: The Other Side has long been rumoured to be getting a second season and that talk has become reality, as the cast for the follow-up has been confirmed.

Go Soo, Heo Joon-ho, Ahn So-hee and Ha Joon are all returning to reprise their roles, while Our Blues and Parasite’s Lee Jung-eun and Kim Dong-hwi of Stranger 2 and In Our Prime are joining the show as new characters.

Lee Jung-eun (left) and Uhm Jung-hwa in a still from Our Blues.

PHOTO: Studio Dragon

The series takes place in a village where the souls of people who disappeared before their deaths live.

The story will move over to a new location, Industrial Complex 3; among its residents are veteran sea captain Kang Eun-sil (Lee) and the youth Oh Il-yong (Kim), who has been at the complex for three years and struggles to cope with his death while he looks for his missing body.

Moving over to sister cable channel tvN, the show is aiming for release in the second half of the year.

According to his agency, Kwon Sang-woo is considering an offer to star in the upcoming streaming series Han River. Kwon has been offered the part of sergeant Han Du-jin, an officer from Mangwon District in Seoul, which borders the Han River intersecting the city. The show will follow several cases that occur around the river.

Should he sign on, the drama would see him reunite with Kim Hee-won, his co-star in the action film The Divine Move 2: The Wrathfu l. Kim, who appeared in the Cannes-screened thriller The Merciless, will play lieutenant Lee Chun-suk.

Recently seen in The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure, Kwon has been quite busy of late and will be seen in two other dramas before Han River, the KBS2 series Curtain Call and the Wavve show X in the Crisis.

Han River, for which broadcast details have yet to be confirmed, is being prepped for a 2023 release.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.