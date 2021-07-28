Jungle Cruise movie review: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt in enjoyable adventure based on Disney's popular theme park ride

Dwayne Johnson headlines an old-fashioned romp through the Amazon in Jungle Cruise, the latest film spun off from a popular Disney theme park ride.

Like Pirates of the Caribbean, the studio will doubtless hope this action adventure spawns a multimillion-dollar movie franchise, even if it doesn’t boast a character as memorable as Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow.

What it does have is some genteel chemistry between Emily Blunt’s headstrong adventurer Dr Lily Houghton and Johnson’s amiable Frank, the skipper of a rusty boat she hires to take her and her brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) into the heart of the jungle.

He calls her “pants”, due to her love of wearing trousers; she calls him “skippy”, mocking his captaincy of the boat.

The film is set in 1916, and the intrepid Lily is searching for a petal from the Tears of the Moon, said to cure all ailments.

Out to stop her is Prince Joaquim (Jesse Plemons), a Teutonic villain with his own submarine, who believes acquiring this mythical tree of life will help win The Great War. He enlists the help of three Conquistadors, led by Édgar Ramirez, who were left cursed and trapped in the Amazon for 400 years.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows ), Jungle Cruise is a well-crafted family adventure, even if it never quite matches up to Romancing the Stone or the Indiana Jones films that are clear inspirations.

The video-game series Uncharted (also set to become a movie) springs to mind, too, and there are some superb set pieces, including a river chase and an underwater rescue that cleverly splices romance with action.

Plemons’ performance is highly enjoyable – he sports an array of ridiculous military uniforms and has a scenery-chewing accent – and there’s an all-too-brief appearance by Paul Giamatti as the Italian boat-owning rival to Frank.

(From left): Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall in a still from Jungle Cruise.

PHOTO: Disney

British comedian Whitehall’s performance is also adept, though his character MacGregor’s coy story that he could not marry any girl because his attentions lie “elsewhere” goes nowhere – an arc that gets thrown out and never returned to.

While fans of the film’s source material will get a kick out of Frank’s groan-worthy puns, a staple if you’ve ever taken the ride, the similarities just about stop there.

Its overreliance on the supernatural suggest the filmmakers are leaning a little too heavily on the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Still, with a twist or two along the way, Jungle Cruise is a summer ride that will have you yearning for a theme park day-out once more.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.