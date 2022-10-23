K-drama Bad Prosecutor: Doh Kyung-soo carries out questionable justice in vigilante-legal drama mash-up

It's been a very busy few months for legal dramas on Korean TV, and the latest is Bad Prosecutor, featuring K-pop singer Doh Kyung-soo (also known as D.O.) of EXO.

Doh plays Jin Jung, a prosecutor who, much as the series' title implies, doesn't play by the rules. He has a shock of dyed hair and swaggers around in leather jackets rather than the crisp dark suit and tie that we expect from members of the prosecutors' office.

Despite having the full extent of the law at his disposal, Jung spends most of his time breaking it, behaving more like a vigilante in the mould of Vincenzo than a public official.

After witnessing injustice perpetrated against his mother at a young age, Jung knew exactly what he wanted to be - a swordsman, capable of protecting the people. He trained hard in kendo (Japanese sword fighting) as a youth and took part in competitions, but injustice reared its ugly head again as crooked judges sided against him.

Jung had to put his athletic aspirations on hold but didn't have to fundamentally alter his destiny, merely reinterpret it. In Korean, the words for swordsman and prosecutor are homophones with the same spelling. With a chip on his shoulder, Jung refocused his energy from kendo training to passing the bar exam.

Although he is no longer a swordsman, he still carries around his wooden kendo sword, which comes in handy when he finds himself in tight spots with criminals who aren't willing to be brought in easily.

We get a taste of Jung's prosecutorial style right from the get-go in the KBS 2 series. An arrest warrant for embezzlement has just been issued for a crooked corporate bigwig and the police have stormed his late-night drinking session.

Jung waltzes in, twirling his lanyard, whisks the CEO away and urges him to destroy the evidence.

After being smuggled to safety by Jung, the businessman goes to a junkyard and retrieves a carefully hidden hard drive. Jung reappears to catch him in the act. Not only was Jung pretending to be on his side, he also hired actors to play the cops earlier on.

Momentarily fazed, the CEO sets a pack of goons on Jung, but this unconventional prosecutor is, of course, also an expert fighter and easily bats them all off.

Aside from this minor incident, the story largely concerns a single murder case, to which Jung is assigned early on in the series. It appears to be an open-and-shut case of murder involving a delivery man who forced his way into a young woman's apartment and killed her.

There is evidence and the suspect has confessed and is in custody. But despite the protestations of his by-the-book colleague Shin A-ra (Lee Se-hee), something doesn't sit right with Jung and he refuses to close the case until he does some more digging.

Jung's instincts prove well founded when he discovers that the evidence points to a right-handed killer, while the man in custody is left-handed. Despite this and other concerns, pressure mounts from above to close the case.

Directly above Jung and A-ra is team leader Kim Tae-ho (Kim Tae-woo), who is kind and fair to them despite all the abuse he gets from his boss, the greedy and thin-skinned Deputy Chief Lee Jang-won (Choi Kwang-il).

The ambitious star prosecutor Oh Do-hwan (Ha Joon), who is on a fast career track, is firmly in Jang-won's camp and soon takes over Jung's murder case.

Meanwhile, Jung is transferred to the out-of-the-way Civil Affairs Department, where he has to work under pot-bellied supervisor Park Jae-kyung (Kim Sang-ho). Typical days involve dealing with drunks and lost pets.

Given his unconventional methods, Jung has to rely on help from outside, which he gets in the form of the a**-kicking Baek Eun-ji (Joo Bo-young) and, by way of comic relief, Go Joong-do (Lee Si-un), although it's not immediately clear why they all work together.

Instead of focusing on several cases, like most legal dramas, Bad Prosecutor puts all its eggs in one basket with the aforesaid murder case, the layers of which are slowly peeled away like an onion, revealing more corruption and iniquity the deeper Jung and his cohorts go.

Rather than a legal show, this is really a vigilante action-drama, which means that one of the main reasons to tune in is to see what Jung will resort to in order to stay one step ahead of the villains.

Since Jung's main opponents are corrupt prosecutors, he has to find novel ways to bend the rules, but, even by the standards of vigilante shows, his behaviour is unconscionably irresponsible.

His quick thinking involves calling in a bomb threat to an international airport, or stealing a corpse during a funeral, a sequence that becomes an off-colour gag when his colleague is almost incinerated in a coffin.

Jung's methods may be questionable, but his quest is clear and relatable, given the South Korean public's very low trust in the country's civic institutions.

