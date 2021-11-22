K-drama casting latest: Rowoon to star in Tomorrow, Gong Hyo-jin eyed for space drama, Netflix cues romantic comedy Love Battle

The last few weeks have brought with them a flurry of casting announcements, including a Netflix romantic comedy, a big-budget space drama, a competitive home shopping host drama, and plenty more to look forward to.

Below are the ones worth noting.

Minamdang

Doom at Your Service star Seo In-gook and Oh Yeon-seo of the My Sassy Girl drama are teaming up for the KBS2 series Minamdang, based on the 2018 novel Minamdang: Case Note.

Seo is on board as former criminal profiler Nam Han-joon, who now runs scams as a fortune teller, while Oh will play detective Han Jae-hee.

This mystery-comedy will unfold as these two characters meet through a case. The show is expected to air in the first half of next year.

Superior Day

OCN is adapting the webcomic Superior Day into a series of the same name with a cast including Jin Goo (Descendants of the Sun), Ha Do-kwon (The Penthouse) and Lee Won-geun (One the Woman).

Jin will play Lee Ho-cheol, a father and firefighter whose daughter is kidnapped and who then receives an order to kill his neighbour within 24 hours.

Lee will feature as that neighbour, Kwon Shi-woo, a kind-looking man who is actually a serial killer. Ha plays the man after the serial killer, Bae Tae-jin.

Tomorrow

Currently on screens in The King’s Affection, SF9 boy band member Rowoon has already settled on his next project, the MBC drama Tomorrow, which will also feature Kim Hee-seon (Alice).

Ro Woon in a still from The King’s Affection. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Ro leads the cast as the young jobseeker Choi Joon-woong, who struggles to land a good position despite his education at prestigious schools, his wealthy parents and perfect appearance.

Owing to a mistake caused by a pair of grim reapers from a crisis management team, one day he falls into a coma.

Kim plays Gu Ryun, the leader of this team, which is then forced to welcome Joon-woong as a new member. The show will be helmed by film director Kim Tae-yoon (New Trial).

Love Battle

Netflix is cueing up Love Battle, a new romantic comedy featuring The Villainess actress Kim Ok-bin alongside rising star Yoo Teo (The School Nurse Files) in his first major leading role.

Kim Ok-bin plays a master assassin in the film The Villainess. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Kim will portray rookie entertainment lawyer Yeo Mi-ran, who is highly competitive and has no interest in romantic relationships.

Meanwhile, Yoo is on board as Nam Gang-ho, Korea’s top star and a beloved romantic leading man although in actuality he doesn’t trust women.

These polar opposites soon tussle in their own “love battle”. The show will be directed by Kim Jeong-kwon, director of the classic timeslip melodrama Ditto.

Ask the Stars

When the Camellia Blooms star Gong Hyo-jin is reaching for the stars. The actress has been offered, and is positively considering, the leading role in Ask the Stars, a new space drama with a reported 40 billion won (S$45.8 million) budget.

Should she accept the role, she would reteam with Seo Sook-hyang, who scripted her earlier hits Pasta and Jealousy Incarnate.

The show is being described as a romantic comedy set on a space station.

In Korea space-themed narratives are a still a novelty; Space Sweepers launched the trend this year and in December Netflix will stream The Silent Sea, set on the moon. No broadcaster has been set for Ask the Stars.

Red Single Heart

Lee Joon, a former member of boy band MBLAQ, will play King Lee Tae in the upcoming KBS2 period drama Red Single Heart.

Kang Han-na in a still from My Roommate Is a Gumiho. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Playing the influential court figure Park Gye-won, who helped the king depose his father and ascend to the throne will be Jang Hyuk, while Kang Han-na will feature as his love interest Yoo Jung, a daughter of a noble family that becomes involved in a palace power struggle.

Lee and Jang co-starred in IRIS 2, while Kang was recently seen in My Roommate Is a Gumiho.

Kill Heel

Kim Ha-neul is returning to the small screen in new tvN drama Kill Heel. She will play Woo-hyun in the show, which is set in the competitive world of home shopping network hosts.

Woo-hyun is a shopping host with an unremarkable track record and a decent personal life, but pressure from work is causing her anxiety, as are her unresolved feelings stemming from a past trauma.

The show will be co-written by Shin Kwang-ho, one of the writers on the acclaimed romantic comedy Petty Romance.

Military Prosecutor Doberman

Following My Name and Yumi’s Cells, Ahn Bo-hyun will next tackle Military Prosecutor Doberman, a series in which he plays the titular character Do Bae-man, who became a military prosecutor to make money.

Ahn Bo-hyun in a still from My Name. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Co-starring is Jo Bo-ah (Tale of the Nine Tailed) as Cha Woo-in, a rookie prosecutor who joins the service in a quest for revenge. The pair begin working together.

The series will be directed by Jin Chang-gyu (Chip In) and written by Yoon Hyun-ho (Lawless Lawyer).

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.