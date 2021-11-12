K-drama Chimera: Squid Game star Park Hae-soo plays detective in diverting crime procedural

The Korean megahit Squid Game is still occupying the top spot on Netflix’s global rankings, but Park Hae-soo, also known as contestant #218, is already back on screens leading the new thriller series Chimera.

From The Moon Embracing the Sun director Kim Do-hoon and Ex-Girlfriend’s Club writer Lee Jin-mae, this 16-episode OCN production sees Park play a detective who investigates an unexplained explosion that quickly leads him into a deeper mystery connecting the present with crimes that took place 35 years earlier.

Claudia Kim of Avengers: Age of Ultron joins him as an FBI-trained profiler, while Lee Hee-joon, who played a detective in Mouse, is the chief suspect here – or so it seems; more on that below.

With an easy-to-follow investigation and clear characters, it’s a breeze getting situated within the story of Chimera.

The procedural elements are satisfying in a familiar and undemanding kind of way, and while the plot starts to thicken after a few episodes, the show maintains a light-footed zigzag between brooding crime drama and offering comic relief.

The story itself is set in motion when a degenerate elderly gambler leaves a gambling den late one night. He finds a fancy lighter in his car and flicks it open when curiosity gets the better of him. Then he lights it, igniting an explosion that instantly engulfs the car.

The next morning Detective Cha Jae-hwan (Park) is on the case. Jae-hwan and his colleagues are dumbfounded by the incident, as no cause for the explosion can be ascertained from the wreckage.

However, they are missing a piece of the puzzle, as Jae-hwan’s superior Han Joo-seok (Kang Shin-il), who we later find to be related to Jae-hwan, has removed from the crime scene the scorched lighter, which bears an embossed chimera – a beast from Greek mythology.

Jae-hwan enlists the help of Eugene Hathaway (Claudia Kim), a Korean-born but American-raised FBI profiler, who he meets during an explosives demonstration in the show’s opening scene. Jae-hwan and Eugene soon click as an investigative pair and deduce that the explosion was caused by oxygen.

They also discover that the case may be connected to similar explosions that took place in 1984 and which were collectively known as the Chimera Case.

Soon more explosions take place, some affecting members of the investigation team, and other novel and hard-to-investigate techniques are used to spark them.

Claudia Kim plays an FBI profiler in Chimera. PHOTO: OCN

In Greek mythology, the chimera is a fire-breathing monster with a lion’s head, a goat’s body and a dragon’s tail. The name crops up a lot in Western media, from the bioweapon at the heart of Mission: Impossible 2 to episode titles of popular investigation shows like The X-Files and NCIS.

Chimera is also a genetic term that refers to an organism composed of cells from several genotypes.

This aspect quickly comes up in the drama when one character explains to another that two different types of DNA can exist in the same entity – the suggestion being that a person could be a serial killer as well as a doctor.

This is in reference to Lee Joong-yeop (Lee Jee-hoon), a taciturn surgeon who keeps popping up around the explosions and who seems mighty suspicious.

Lee Hee-joon in a scene from Chimera. PHOTO: OCN

If Chimera feels a little old-fashioned, that may be because it was shot two years ago – a lifetime in the K-drama industry.

It was originally scheduled for broadcast in 2019, but production was suspended earlier that year following a #MeToo incident in which an assistant director molested another member of staff.

The show completed production later that year but has languished on the shelf ever since.

Presumably, this was to put some distance between its broadcast and the #MeToo scandal, but in an industry that has been in the midst of explosive growth, two years is a very long time.

With staid visuals and a fairly unadventurous set-up, Chimera feels like an older show. It’s also unfortunate that it’s been released after Mouse, a show it bears several striking narrative resemblances to even though it Chimera was made much earlier.

Park in a still from Chimera. PHOTO: OCN

It may not quite fit in with the prime-time shows in 2021’s schedules, but Chimera is relatively diverting and may prove just the ticket for crime drama fans.

Having said that, with Inspector Koo, Crime Puzzle and Dr. Brain also currently on air, there’s already quite a lot on offer to them.

Chimera is streaming on Viu.

ALSO READ: Crash Landing On You US remake: What we think will happen and our dream cast

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.