K-drama Crazy Love: Kim Jae-wook, Krystal Jung in romantic comedy that shifts gears quickly

This article contains mild spoilers.

In a competitive society like South Korea’s, few things are more important than getting a good education – one of the few things that can help you rise to the top if you weren’t lucky enough to be born with a silver spoon in your mouth.

But merely putting in the time and effort to study isn’t enough – you need to be studying the right things, at the right places and with the right people.

Global viewers may have gleaned the importance of tutors in Korea society from the Academy Award-winning Parasite , but Crazy Love , the new workplace romcom airing worldwide on Disney+, shines a light on private education in the country, a massive industry in which top instructors can become national stars.

Noh Gojin, played by Kim Jae-wook (Her Private Life) is an online maths tutor whose signing events attract the kind of fanatical hordes you would expect at a K-pop concert.

Gojin is handsome, brilliant and very sure of himself. In one of his videos he exclaims that there are only two ways of going about mathematics: “give up or take my course.”

Gojin’s brilliance extends beyond maths and into business. He is the head of GoTop, an education company that recruits star tutors in various academic subjects.

He may be very successful but he’s also a terrible boss, something felt most acutely by the revolving door of secretaries he routinely employs and fires.

Their job, which involves preparing his food and drinks to exacting standards and having things thrown at them, tends to mean they last less than three months, and the current holder of the post has persevered longer than most.

Krystal Jung, known as a member of the K-pop girl group f(x) and seen in recent dramas such as Police University , plays Lee Shina, who is about to celebrate a full year as Gojin’s exhausted and perpetually berated secretary – an unheard of feat.

The work is thankless – Gojin only acknowledges Shina’s presence when he’s upset with her – but she endures, hoping it will help her draw closer to her own dream of becoming a successful instructor.

Shina isn’t the only person suffering at the hands of Gojin, who runs a very tight ship and does not suffer fools. He expects the star instructors he hires to maintain high standards and high enrolment rates, and if and when they don’t, he has no qualms about cutting them loose.

Krystal Jung in a still from Crazy Love.

Kang Min (Lee Si-un) learns this the hard way when he’s brought into Gojin’s office and emerges without his job. He was expecting a reprimand for his growing gambling habit, but Gojin didn’t care about his extracurricular activities, only that his numbers were dwindling with no sign of turning around.

Answering questions after a talk with students, Gojin is asked what drives him to be a tutor, and he doesn’t hesitate in his answer – he does it for the money.

Gojin was once poor and when he was younger, with a shock of blond hair and rock music pumping through his headphones, he was a janitor with a devil-may-care attitude.

One day he solved a maths problem laying on the desk of Park Yang-tae (Lim Won-hee), the head of another education company, and the rest is history. Yang-tae now despises the young buck he plucked from anonymity.

He even tries to slip him a laxative before their shared talk, but Gojin catches on to his ruse and switches the bottles, which queues up some toilet humour as Yang-tae is forced to abandon his own presentation.

In its first episode Crazy Love mostly confines itself to the office, with plenty of relatable workplace humour and office politics making the show an easy watch, but then the scriptwriters up the ante.

Krystal Jung in a still from Crazy Love.

An assassination attempt teased in the opening scene unleashes a range of possibilities as we discover that several characters around Gojin have it in for him. A terminal illness also changes the dynamic of the series before the action moves to Gangneung on South Korea’s east coast.

A case of amnesia by the end of episode two changes the show’s direction once again.

Meanwhile a pair of attractive co-stars are waiting in the wings, either to present obstacles to whatever romantic feelings may develop between Gojin and Shina, or perhaps to develop a secondary romance of their own.

Kim Jae-wook in a still from Crazy Love.

Ha Jun (High Class ) plays the kindly GoTop deputy CEO, Oh Se-gi, who Shina appears to have a crush on, while Yu In-young (Good Casting ) is the wealthy heiress Baek Soo-young, who stays in the same Gangneung hotel as Shina and lends her a dress after bumping into her and spilling her drink.

After a dizzying opening week, the fun but familiar Crazy Love may settle into a calmer groove now that it has set up most of the pieces on its board.

Crazy Love is streaming on Disney+.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.