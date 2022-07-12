K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Heartwarming legal drama starring Park Eun-bin really is extraordinary

The K-drama industry has been churning out legal dramas at a furious rate of late, but the genre gets a fresh and heartwarming spin in the new Netflix series Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Following the cases and experiences of Woo Young-woo, Korea's fictional first autistic attorney-at-law, the show produces waves of warm, tingly sensations but without relying on the levels of melodrama and schmaltz that other heartstring-tuggers typically opt for.

How does it achieve this? Look no further than lead actress Park Eun-bin, who follows up her roles in the well-received shows Hot Stove League and The King's Affection with her most compelling part yet as the titular Woo.

In real life, South Korea hasn't had the best track record when dealing with mental health and disability issues, but the country's entertainment industry has generally taken a benevolent view of neurodivergent characters on screen.

This spring, Our Blues presented a character with Down's syndrome and last year, Move to Heaven focused on a character on the autism spectrum. Go all the way back to the 2005 film Marathon with Cho Seung-woo, and you'll find a crowd-pleasing hit about autism.

Autism and law were screen fellows in the hit 2019 film Innocent Witness, which is about a lawyer trying to get reliable testimony out of an autistic teenager who was the sole witness to a murder.

The film shares more than just thematic connections with Extraordinary Attorney Woo, as they were both penned by writer Moon Ji-won.

But whereas Kim Hyang-gi's protagonist in Innocent Witness had to be coaxed into taking part in the legal system, you'd be hard-pressed to eject the impassioned and brilliant Young-woo from the courtroom.

Young-woo lives with her father, Woo Gwang-ho (Jeon Bae-su), the owner of a small kimbap restaurant. She has autism spectrum disorder which she controls through two obsessive passions: Whales and criminal law.

The latter resulted from her reading her father's law books as a child, when he was still a student trying to pass the bar exam.

At the outset of the show, Young-woo has just landed a position at the prestigious Hanbada Law Firm after having graduated at the top of her class from Seoul National University, the top-ranked tertiary institution in the country.

After being sent off after her morning kimbap by her proud but hesitant father, Young-woo enters the sleek halls of Hanbada, where she is put under the charge of senior lawyer Jung Myeong-seok (Kang Ki-young).

With limited eye contact, Young-woo introduces herself in her typical idiosyncratic fashion, which involves rattling off a series of syllabic palindromes (another thing she likes), just like her name.

Myeong-seok is frustrated to have been saddled with what he assumes is a charity case, but Hanbada CEO Han Seon-yeong (Baek Ji-won) is adamant that she's right for the job and presses him to assign her cases.

Young-woo's other team members include the bickering associates Choi Su-yeon (Ha Yoon-kyung) and Kwon Min-woo (Joo Jong-hyuk), who keep trying to one-up one another, and the kind and handsome Lee Jun-ho (Kang Tae-oh), who helped Young-woo with the tricky revolving doors downstairs before realising she is a future colleague.

The first case assigned to Young-woo involves an elderly woman charged with assaulting her cantankerous husband. Young-woo happens to know the couple, who were present when she first exhibited her facility with legal doctrine as a child.

A show with this kind of set-up might typically spend a lot of time showing Young-woo struggling in her new surroundings before finally mustering the grit and courage to show off her skill, but Extraordinary Attorney Woo has too much respect for its protagonist for this approach.

It takes hardly any time for Myeong-seok to be wowed by Young-woo.

Young-woo has perfectly memorised all the laws of the land, but her real ability lies in being able to think outside the box. She catches on to legal manoeuvres that other lawyers wouldn't think of.

These moments happen every episode and they're among the show's invigorating delights. When Young-woo makes one of her legal leaps, time slows, the camera zooms in on her, her eyes pop open, wind blows through her hair and a great big whale dashes across the screen.

Young-woo deals with a new case each episode, and they include an inheritance dispute, a wedding gone wrong and the potential murder case of a client with a more severe form of autism.

Since Young-woo emerges fully formed as a character and as a brilliant attorney who wins over most of her colleagues almost immediately, there isn't too much downtime devoted to personal and professional relationships.

This works in the show's favour as it makes the most sense for Young-woo, a character who doesn't socialise in the same way or to the same degree that a neurotypical person might.

She's the kind of person who walks off in the middle of a conversation and whenever she does talk with someone, it's mostly a one-sided instance of her waxing lyrical about whales.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo bursts out of the gate as the season's must-see show. Woo Young-woo's wily jurisprudence should make for appointment television for the rest of the summer.

