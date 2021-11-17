K-drama Happiness: Han Hyo-joo makes formidable return to TV in focused zombie series

High concepts come with high expectations and as each drama series strives to be the next big thing, storytellers in South Korea try to give us something we've never seen before.

Occasionally this results in something truly fresh and exciting, but more often than not it leads to something big and brash that tries too hard to please.

Happiness, a new 12-part horror-thriller series marking the return of actress Han Hyo-joo, is neither of these things.

Instead, this zombie show set in an apartment block judiciously picks the right elements from recent shows and films and crafts them into an easy-to-digest and fun-to-watch series that seems more concerned with doing the simple things right than wowing us with big and aggressive swings.

Ever since Train to Busan five years ago, zombies, or creatures closely modelled after them, have run rampant across Korean media. They run, twitch and squirm in unusual ways, but they've seldom been particularly frightening.

Instead, the stories — many of them social parables — they find themselves in, and the characters within them they try to attack, are the things that have drawn our interest.

The biggest issue facing Koreans today is skyrocketing apartment prices, which are widening an already major chasm between social classes in the country. Recent Korean zombie or monster titles have notably featured apartment block backdrops, such as #Alive or Sweet Home, both on Netflix.

But whereas those stories were more concerned with genre thrills, Happiness places a stronger emphasis on Korea's complex high-rise ecosystem and the things that people will do to get into it, or keep others out.

Han, in her first drama since W five years ago — though she recently appeared in the US series Treadstone — plays Yoon Sae-beom, a fearless member of a special anti-terror police squad. Also in the police force is Sae-beom's high school friend Jung Yi-hyun (ZE:A's Park Hyung-sik).

The show begins with the pair back in high school, with Yi-hyun contemplating suicide when an injury torpedoes his promising baseball career.

The police arrive and try to talk him down. Sae-beom dashes up to the roof, breezes past the police, jumps onto the ledge and trots up to Yi-hyun. After successfully talking him down, she pushes him off the roof anyway, into the police's giant inflatable cushion down below.

After this faintly ludicrous opening, featuring the 34-year-old Han as a spunky teenager, the show gets down to business. Both Sae-beom and Yi-hyun come into contact with individuals who display extremely aggressive behaviour, albeit temporarily, after ingesting special drugs.

Enter Han Tae-seok (Jo Woo-jin), the leader of a hush-hush government task force trying to control the situation.

Sae-beom is brought in for testing after begin scratched by her attacker and, after helping Tae-seok, she gets her ultimate reward — extra points on a performance evaluation to qualify her for special government housing.

She still needs a couple more points, and she scores them when she convinces Yi-hyun to get married for show.

The story then moves to Le Ciel, a fancy new apartment complex, but Sae-beom discovers that all its sparkling facilities aren't available to her and other public housing beneficiaries living below the sixth floor of their building.

Unlike most shows on TV, Happiness takes place in a world that has experienced Covid-19. Lunch cafeterias feature plastic dividers on tables and people still wear masks, but far less strictly than is actually the case in South Korea.

As more outbreaks of the drug-induced zombie disease pop up over the city, citizens begin to experience pandemic deja vu when these cases need to be contained.

When a case appears on the sixth floor of Sae-beom's building, Le Ciel also goes into lockdown, with Tae-seok's armed forces erecting a barricade around the complex and mandating a seven-day quarantine.

Factions begin to form among the frustrated residents as tensions rise during the dull quarantine, largely along social class lines, but before long a ferocious zombie outbreak sweeps through the complex.

Over its first four episodes Happiness concentrates a lot more on establishing social dynamics and presenting a relatively easy-going story with doses of drama and comedy, so gore hounds chasing their next zombie fix would do well to adjust their expectations.

New apartments in Korea are allocated through a complicated points system in a vastly oversubscribed apartment lottery, giving local viewers plenty of relatable material to fume over, not unlike the real estate-themed Sell Your Haunted House earlier this year.

Owners of the higher units are largely preoccupied with maintaining high apartment prices, but once the zombies come hurtling through their halls, their baser instincts are likely to prevail.

Memories of Alhambra director Ahn Gil-ho brings an unhurried pace to the show, while Han Sang-woon, who wrote the hugely underrated horror romcom My Ordinary Love Story, has penned a story with clear and easy-to-root-for characters.

Leading the protagonists is the strong and relatable Sae-beom, played with grace and grit by a formidable Han in what proves to a very welcome return to small screens.

Happiness is streaming on Viu.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.