K-drama midseason recap: Adamas – Disney+ high society thriller starring Ji Sung juggles action and melodramatic excess

The search for the elusive diamond-encrusted Adamas continues in the twisted high-society Korean thriller drama series of the same name.

Ghostwriter Ha Woo-shin and prosecutor Song Soo-hyun (both played by Ji Sung) have each been moving towards the same goal, one from within the sprawling mountain compound of Chairman Kwon (Lee Kyoung-young), the other by hitting the streets of Seoul with the help of intrepid reporter Kim Seo-hee (Lee Soo-kyung).

During its early episodes, the lion's share of the action took place at the compound, a location filled with unusual characters and their dark secrets.

Once we got to know those people a little better, including stern butler Kwon Soon-yi (Hwang Jung-min), rifle-wielding head of security Choi Tae-sung (Heo Sung-tae) and mysterious daughter-in-law Eun Hye-soo (Seo Ji-hye), the story beyond the walls slowly started to pick up its pace.

Seo-hee spent the first few episodes trying to convince Soo-hyun that something was awry regarding the death of his father 22 years ago.

Soo-hyun began to investigate on his own, but things kicked into gear when the elderly couple that witnessed the murder all those years ago suddenly wound up dead.

Not only does their death by murder-suicide stink of foul play, it turns out that Seo-hee is their daughter.

Not only that, she was the real witness as a girl; her parents had merely covered for her. This puts her in immediate danger.

Soo-hyun gives her a taser to protect herself, while he also begins to fear for his own safety. Soon they are harboured by SIH, a special investigation unit looking to take down Chairman Kwon.

Lee Soo-kyung (left) as reporter Kim Seo-hee and Ji Sung as prosecutor Song Soo-hyun in a still from Adamas.

PHOTO: Disney+

SIH and Kwon's Team A mercenaries, with Soo-hyun and Seo-hee in the middle, go head to head in a series of major action scenes.

After much death and destruction, Team A ups the ante when it adds the deranged killer Sun (Park Hye-eun) to the mix. She slinks around in pyjamas and is generally covered in blood after gleefully torturing her victims.

Some of the action is quite compelling, including a nighttime alley car chase, but the show sometimes pushes a little too hard. In the space of two episodes, Soo-hyun survives two high-impact explosions.

Meanwhile, back at the compound, the lack of thrills and action is made up for by the secrets which are steadily being dug up by Woo-shin.

These include what happened to Kwon's late son Minjo (Ahn Bo-hyun), who died in a suspicious helicopter crash that may have been the doing of his own father.

Hwang Jung-min as butler Kwon Soon-yi in a still from Adamas.

PHOTO: Disney+

But most twisted of all is butler Soon-yi's backstory involving her own son, who hanged himself on the grounds and wound up providing a heart to Chairman Kwon. This tragic and bizarre incident only spurred Soon-yi's devotion to her master.

In his attempts to needle the stern Soon-yi, Woo-shin implies that the greedy Chairman may have had a hand in her son's death.

Later, after Soon-yi has the tree from which her son hanged himself chopped down, she has a talk with the Chairman, who asks her why she had the tree removed. She makes up an excuse that it was deemed to possess a negative energy.

Tellingly, Kwon commends her, explaining that anything with bad energy should be eliminated no matter how much you cherished it.

Heo Sung-tae as head of security Choi Tae-sung in a still from Adamas.

PHOTO: Disney+

While the grandeur of some of the locations and melodramatic excess of the high society secrets are enjoyable to navigate through, Adamas is occasionally careless in how it juxtapositions the pieces within the world of its own making.

At the outset of the show, the heightened security at Kwon's compound was clearly laid out.

Comprehensive background checks, biometric scans, a team of security staff scanning dozens of CCTV feeds and even an eye-in-the-sky security drone patrolling the grounds.

Yet for a location that's presented as such a top-of-the-line and impregnable fortress, guests Woo-shin and his boyish assistant Lee Dong-rim (Shin Hyun-seung) have an incredibly easy time snooping around.

Kwon's office is strictly off-limits, but Woo-shin is constantly discovered in there, each time proffering the same lame excuse, "I thought that chairman and I had an interview now."

Kwon and Choi, the estate's head of security, who is far too quickly revealed to be an undercover agent for the SIH, also constantly arouse suspicion with their meetings around the house and the grounds.

Ji Sung (left) as Ha Woo-shin and Seo Ji-hye as Chairman Kwon’s mysterious daughter-in-law Eun Hye-soo in a still from Adamas.

PHOTO: Disney+

For several episodes, we've been leading up to the 80th anniversary celebration of the Haesong Group.

Kwon is preparing to announce his retirement, install his drug-addled son Hyun-jo (Seo Hyun-woo) as successor, and publish the biography ghostwritten by Woo-shin.

Most importantly for the plot, the celebration will feature the Adamas, which both Woo-shin and the SIH desperately want to get their hands on.

When we discover that the Adamas in Kwon's possession is a fake, the anticipation of this major event is deflated.

However, when Soo-hyun is unexpectedly invited to the party, this injects a new element of mystery.

The twins will meet in person again, but why are they being summoned at this particular moment?

Adding the cherry on top in episode 10's cliffhanger is the entrance of Seo-hee, who shuffles into the lobby wearing a bomb vest.

Adamas is streaming on Disney+.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.