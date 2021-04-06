K-drama midseason recap: Vincenzo - details outshine plot in Netflix's overstuffed but entertaining confection

This article contains spoilers.

It’s not an easy thing to know exactly what a K-drama audience will respond to, particularly as that audience keeps growing around the world and becoming more sophisticated.

As they try to answer that elusive riddle, there are several ways that writers of Korean dramas can pen their shows: stick to tried and true narratives, craft an involving mystery, or push boundaries with something new and edgy, for example.

Then you have something like Vincenzo , which goes for the everything-plus-the-kitchen-sink approach.

Part sanguinary mob thriller, part slapstick comedy and part legal drama, with some romance, corruption and melodrama gluing it all together, the show is frequently schizophrenic as it swings wildly in tone from one scene to the next, but it’s never been less than entertaining.

With 20 episodes, each roughly 85 minutes apiece, to get through, there’s plenty of filler. But in Vincenzo ’s case much of the charm comes down to the little vignettes that exist outside the main plot.

This is especially true as we spend time with the residents of Geumga Plaza, the largest gathering of characters in the show, who serve a narrative function as a group but, aside from the occasional plot thread, are generally employed as comic relief.

A mismatched mob of crackpots and oddballs, their emotions are febrile, their faces elastic and their clothes loud.

They’re a dysfunctional family that gathers around the bright, guiding light of Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong-ki). Naive and frequently silly, they also serve as the moral anchors on Vincenzo’s conscience.

Yet they also have become something more as a group, incoherent yet formidable as they gang up on hired hoods, frozen in a frame that recreates a Delacroix painting depicting the French resistance, or hilarious and oddly threatening as they don masks for a live-stream to mock their opponents.

Vincenzo often sticks to the basics as it checks off all the usual K-drama tropes.

There’s an unlikely romantic pairing between a rich and dashing man and a kooky, self-starting woman, the villains highlight the height of corporate corruption, and hints of an emotional backstory involving the parents of the leads are peppered throughout.

Yet the show breaks into fresh territory for K-dramas, with its slick mob story, a slow-burning heist plot and plenty of colourful asides.

Vincenzo is a mass of contradictions but in spite of its indulgence and tonal imbalance, it’s beaten the odds as an appealing paradox – a confectioner’s delight with something for everyone.

Following the death of Hong Cha-young’s (Jeon Yeo-bin) father and the revelation that Jang Joon-woo (Ok Taec-yeon) is in fact Jang Han-seok, the real power behind the nefarious Babel Corporation, the truth is that not a great deal happens throughout the midseason stretch.

Ok Taec-yeon in a scene from Vincenzo. PHOTO: Netflix

Joon-woo gradually reveals himself to the Wusang Law Firm and is eventually discovered by Vincenzo, and his brother Jang Han-seo (Kwak Dong-yeon) begins to entertain ideas of getting out from under Joon-woo’s thumb, while the Geumga Plaza residents hear a rumour about the gold in the building.

Kwak Dong-yeon in a still from Vincenzo. PHOTO: Netflix

But beyond that, it’s mostly an endless back and forth between the tenacious but very unorthodox legal minds at Wusang and Jipuragi, with several violent murders of non-essential characters spicing up the conflict.

While the story does not really evolve much, it has become clear that Vincenzo is a show that lives in the moment.

Cliffhangers, though they exist, are perfunctory, and the real reason to tune in to the next episode is not to find out where the story goes, but what sort of wacky situations the show will treat us to next.

The driving force of it is, in a word, its silliness. It’s a legal drama where the most effective legal manoeuvre is to unleash hornets in a courtroom.

It’s a thriller where evil masterminds and undercover agents spend an inordinate amount of time performing acrobatics or cartwheels – in fact, the whole show is obsessed with silly dancing.

There’s also a romantic K-drama buried somewhere in Vincenzo , which manifests itself in the usual hugs and finger flicks between the awkward leads as they stare, frozen, into each other’s eyes as time slows down to a crawl.

Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo-bin in a still from Vincenzo. PHOTO: Netflix

But just like that, we’re right back into the next thing, whether it’s a jokey pratfall or a hockey stick pummelling a man to death.

Vincenzo has also found itself caught up in the current cultural war between South Korea and China. The show featured a product placement of a Chinese-made instant bowl of bibimbap, which upset those already upset by Chinese claims that certain cornerstones of Korean culture actually have their roots in Chinese culture.

The offending scene from episode eight has been removed from local broadcasts and is currently being removed from international streaming services. Unlike other shows (see Joseon Exorcist), Vincenzo seems to have emerged largely unscathed with its strong ratings on tvN intact.

On the other hand, episode eight also featured a problematic queer subplot, in which a disgusted Vincenzo seduces a gay and very clingy villain, but no one seems to care much about that.

Vincenzo is streaming on Netflix.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.