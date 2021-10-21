K-drama review: Netflix's Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha gives fans what they were waiting for

This article contains spoilers.

3/5 stars

The most popular K-drama romance of 2021 has come to an end.

After playfully getting on each other’s nerves for weeks in the idyllic coastal town of Gongjin, dentist and city transplant Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a) and local jack-of-all-trades Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho) finally saw past their posturing and into each other’s hearts.

Beloved by fans the world over, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha melted hearts with the effortless chemistry between its leads and healed tired souls through its laid-back seaside backdrop, along with the heartwarming community found within it.

The hit romcom kept things simple and though it occasionally indulged in some hokey dramatics to strengthen its wafer-thin narrative, it was never in danger of alienating its committed audience, which was hooked to the last.

However, despite ending on a ratings high, the show’s legacy took an unscripted hit the day after its finale aired, when accusations of dating abuse and coerced abortion were levelled against series lead Kim Seon-ho, who has since released a statement to apologise to his ex-girlfriend.

The unfolding controversy paints a picture of the star that stands at odds with his pristine image, one which went a long way towards establishing Du-sik as a fan favourite.

Just as in any good romcom worth its salt, Hye-jin and Du-sik locked horns the moment they laid eyes on each other back on a windy Gongjin beach in episode one, but just as they were beginning to warm to each other in the midseason stretch, Hye-jin’s old classmate Ji Seong-hyeon (Lee Sang-yi) appeared, and began to vie for her attentions while shooting a reality show in town.

Ultimately, a secondary romantic lead was never going to pose a major threat to Hye-jin and Du-sik, who were clearly fated to be with each other, having unknowingly crossed paths several times in the past, as repeatedly hinted to us through flashbacks.

The pair finally became an item in episode 11, as they confessed their feelings for one another, sealing the deal with a kiss.

But before becoming an official item, Hye-jin wanted to clear the air with Seong-hyeon.

The TV director returns yet again to Gongjin – his car must have racked up lots of mileage with all these back-and-forth trips – only for Hye-jin to confess that she used to like him, but now likes someone else.

Kim (left) and Shin in a scene from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. PHOTO: Netflix

With Seong-hyeon officially out of the way, Du-sik is excited to get things started but Hye-jin is still hesitant.

She worries about the scandal this could cause in town so for now they have to keep their lovey-dovey interludes on the down-low.

Since Du-sik continues to perform all the odd jobs in town, they have plenty of opportunities to meet but each time they do someone pops up, causing Hye-jin to cause a scene and embarrass Du-sik, at one point even giving him a bloody nose.

The pair are finally caught out when they steal away for a seaside moment in the evening, but it turns out the villagers were already wise to their status change.

Hye-jin and Du-sik become an item and gleefully tackle Hye-jin’s couples’ bucket list, but before long one more thing darkens their doorstep: Du-sik’s mysterious backstory.

In a show as light and fluffy as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha , even the darkest revelation was never going to be particularly disquieting and this proves true for Du-sik’s closely held secret.

His missing years between completing his military service and returning to Gongjin were not, as guessed by the locals, spent as a secret agent.

He worked a desk job, convinced by his friend Park Jeong-u (Oh Eui-sik) to start working for an investment firm as a fund manager.

He was very good at his job but when the market turned sour, someone paid a terrible price.

Lee Sang-yi in a still from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. PHOTO: Netflix

That someone turns out to be Kim Gi-hyun (Kim Hak-sun), the father of Kim Do-ha (Lee Suk-hyeong), Seong-hyeon’s assistant director, who was a security guard at Du-sik’s workplace.

Du-sik feels guilt because Gi-hyun lost his savings and attempted suicide, inadvertently crippling himself for life.

As it turns out, Du-sik was a saint to Gi-hyun, giving him milk every morning on the way into the office and actually strongly advising him against the risky investment that cost him his savings.

Du-sik’s guilt also stems from Jeong-u’s death, which occurred in a car crash when Jeong-u drove a distraught Du-sik to Gi-hyun’s hospital after his suicide attempt.

Taken together, we can understand why these traumatic events would cause Du-sik to distance himself from this part of his life.

A still from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. PHOTO: Netflix

But no matter how sweet a character he is, his guilt doesn’t make a great deal of sense, particularly when it causes him to start hurting his beloved Hye-jin.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha aimed for a big emotional finish, and having Hye-jin and Du-sik overcome obstacles was an important part of that.

But as one of the least convincing elements of the show, it’s a shame that Du-sik’s dark backstory occupied one of its most crucial moments.

