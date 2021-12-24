K-drama review: The Silent Sea - Netflix sci-fi series starring Bae Doona and Gong Yoo is the latest fail in Korean attempts to nail the genre

2/5 stars

South Korean storytellers are at the vanguard of modern entertainment, but one area where they have long struggled is science fiction. Those looking to Netflix’s latest drama The Silent Sea, a moon-set action-mystery-horror series, to buck that trend are likely to walk away disappointed, if not outright frustrated.

Set in a dystopian near future, the eight-part series is adapted from director Choi Hang-yong’s well-regarded 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility. Bae Doona and Gong Yoo star respectively as a scientist and a soldier, who lead an expedition to an abandoned station on the moon, where they must retrieve samples that may have a material impact on the critical water shortage ravaging humanity back on earth.

Choi makes his commercial directing debut on this ambitious series, while Jung Woo-sung, who has long harboured ambitions behind the camera, serves as the show’s executive producer; Jung’s fans can also keep their ears peeled for a brief voice cameo from the veteran star.

The series starts with scientist Song Ji-an (Bae) and Han Yoon-jae (Gong) picked to be the brains and brawn of a team that is tasked with voyaging to the abandoned Balhae moon station, where 117 researchers died five years earlier. Both characters have personal reasons for taking on the mission, which later become apparent.

The team suit up and take to the skies but something goes wrong early in their journey and they crash-land on the moon’s surface, miles away from the station. With limited oxygen supplies, they have to moonwalk their way to the base on the double.

The journey to the moon and then across its surface to the station make up the bulk of the show’s opening episode. The poor design and confusing orchestration of the space flight and its subsequent crash, coupled with the utterly bizarre moonwalking that immediately follows, mark this out as one of the worst hours of TV this year.

Mercifully, things do get better, but only just.

The team arrives at the station in the nick of time, only to find that the situation isn’t as they had expected it to be. They were told that the researchers had died of radiation owing to an accident, but instead they find a mass of corpses that exhibit signs of death by drowning.

Nevertheless, the mission must continue, and they split up to retrieve samples from three different laboratories in the sprawling complex. They mostly find empty canisters, but one team member spots an intact sample in a dark corner and as he stretches over a dead body to grab it, he accidentally inhales something he shouldn’t have. He soon begins to violently vomit water at a rate that could quickly fill up a bathtub.

In another part of the station, team members pick up a biological presence on their scanner that doesn’t belong to any of them. The mysterious biosignal quickly emerges as a deadly threat to the team.

Once the team reaches the station we’re largely spared from the atrocious effects and head-scratching creative decisions of the first episode, but in their wake, the show settles into a dull mystery-horror narrative that takes place in an endless tangle of drearily repetitive corridors.

High-concept sci-fi is often confined to limited locations, but in stories like Sunshine , Snowpiercer and High Life , creators have used these limitations to their advantage, crafting memorable sets that boosted the story and our imagination. No such luck here, as The Silent Sea ’s sets, though sleek and detailed, are devoid of character.

Speaking of lack of character, you’ll be hard-pressed to distinguish some of the bland team members by the time they’re dispatched. Though given the wooden dialogue and dry characterisations, it’s hard to blame the cast.

Even Lee Joon, an ex-member of K-pop boy band MBLAQ and third-billed among the cast as Captain Ryoo Tae-seok, can barely be distinguished from the background until the second half of the series, when his character finally gets something to do.

PHOTO: Netflix The Silent Sea features several allusions to superior sci-fi, such as James Cameron’s Aliens and Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar – the score borrows quite a bit from Hans Zimmer’s work on the latter – but as with so many other attempts at Korean sci-fi, it never comes together.

It should be cause for celebration that a woman – Bae Doona – receives top billing on the show, a rarity for a big-budget Korean project. It even makes a point of foregrounding women’s solidarity, a theme that has served many other K-dramas well this year, including Mine .

However, rather than a new Ripley – the a**-kicking protagonist of the Alien franchise played by Sigourney Weaver – this series offers us something predictably regressive instead.

The show’s climax attempts to strike a poignant woman-positive note, except that we only get there through heroic male self-sacrifice. The only note it ends up ringing is a false one.

One of the great selling points of Korean stories is their endearing sentimentality, but applying that to science fiction is a careful balancing act that few can pull off.

The sci-fi ideas that The Silent Sea tries to explore early on become watered down to the point of abstraction to make room for its emotional conclusion. They even found a way to make it snow on the moon.

