K-drama review: The Uncanny Counter - Netflix fantasy show's ending satisfies fans despite late-season lull

This article contains spoilers of the show.

3.5/5 stars

Much like the scene where its protagonist So-mun (Jo Byung-gyu) soared over the wall at the beginning of the series during his initiation as a counter and slapped his painted hand on the tarmac ﻿far ahead of the prints of his future colleagues﻿, The Uncanny Counter captured our imaginations from the get-go.

But as with many things in life, success is all about sticking the landing.

The second half of the season has been a decidedly mixed bag. A number of plot threads were introduced – some tantalising, others unnecessary distractions from the main plot – only to be summarily snipped off within an episode.

In their stead, the show has been content to return to a plot increasingly driven by a fairly conventional antagonist: a corrupt politician.

Despite these disappointing interludes and a late-season writer shake-up, The Uncanny Counter pulls through in the end, with a satisfying finale that reminded the viewers of what made us like the show to begin with.

Just after the mid-season break, a council decided that the counters had exercised poor judgment in using their powers on humans.

Most of them got black marks, but after Wi-gen (Moon Sook) spoke out against So-mun – a cheap surprise that didn’t really feel in character – they went so far as to strip him of his powers and order his memories to be wiped.

With So-mun back to square one, progress on the main narrative stalled and the show spent some time retreading earlier moments.

Of course, it didn’t take long for So-mun to become a counter again, but since the whole interlude failed to add anything to the bigger picture, it came off as redundant.

On the other hand, you had Mo-tak (Yu Jun-sang) slowly regaining his memories, with the help of Ha-na (Sejeong), and he finally realised that he and detective Kim (Choi Yoon-young) used to be an item.

There’s a nice moment when they speak to each other on the phone, but just before he arrives to meet her for their first date she is killed.

This was a big development that was very quickly disposed of and, beyond a brief bout of grief, Mo-tak barely seems affected by it for the rest of the show.

With the quick entry and death of counter Jung-gu (Son Ho-Jun) in its penultimate episode, The Uncanny Counter once again introduced and removed a big element for a quick high without properly developing it.

It’s this kind of plotting that has destabilised the show; potentially interesting elements are quickly introduced and thrown away, while the more prosaic parts are extended beyond their dramatic breaking points.

Of course we have to talk about the show’s biggest surprise, the one that happened off screen when Yeo Ji-na, the writer of the show, departed over creative difference after 12 episodes.

While we don’t know exactly what those disagreements were, the spark of the show had already dimmed before she left and the problems seemed to get worse following her exit.

The comedy was less sharp, the banter between the counters was dry and the emotional drive behind the demon-hunting premise became a distant memory.

The show was in choppy waters, and the new writer was just trying to keep it from tipping until it could arrive at its predestined conclusion in episode 16.

We’ve known for a long time what was going to happen in the finale, and The Uncanny Counter played it safe in the end, giving us exactly what we wanted.

Since the demon Jeong-sin had possessed the mayor, the counters were handily able to beat both of the show’s major threats at the beginning of the episode.

This meant that So-mun’s cherished wish to see his family again could come true, but the show doesn’t stop there, as it painstakingly gives everything and everyone a neat and happy conclusion.

Among other things, a teased romantic pairing between Mae-ok (Yum Hye-ran) and Jang-mul (Ahn Suk-hwan) pays off, and the mayor’s son comes over to the good side, going around school apologising to his former victims.

In the end, The Uncanny Counter was able to give us a satisfying conclusion, but only by avoiding taking any chances after a lacklustre run of episodes.

Had the overall quality of the second half of the series matched the show’s early promise, perhaps we would have excepted more from it.

The question for fans now is, will the show return?

Though the writer shake-up depressed ratings for the later episodes, all signs point to a “yes” for now, and the show did end on a ratings high – not to mention getting the highest ever score for an OCN production.

The loose ends may all be neatly wrapped up, but given the nature of the counters’ job, there’s no shortage of possibilities. If a second season does arrive, let’s hope for some smoother sailing.

