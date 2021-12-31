K-pop in 2021 was all about change, most of it positive

K-pop is in a constant state of flux. In 2021, this was even more pronounced, with so much change happening that the evolution was almost tangible.

The thriving Korean music scene, full of popular singers and rising talent, had major wins and momentary dips during the year.

Looking forward, the 2020s for K-pop may turn out to have been shaped not by 2020 and the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, but by the cocoon-like state it entered in 2021, which laid the groundwork for a return to normality and for its next generation to emerge.

Beyond the biggest hits and must-listen albums of the year, here's the big picture of what K-pop looked like in 2021.

New K-pop girl group StayC went viral in 2021. PHOTO: High Up Entertainment

(Girls) Generational shift

The year began with members of Got7 parting ways with their long-time label JYP Entertainment, and although the band hasn't officially disbanded and its members are still releasing music, the "Will they? Won't they?" line of questioning this development triggered was repeated many times in 2021.

When Gfriend's contract came to an end they suddenly disbanded, then some members joined up to form the trio Viviz.

When Mamamoo's Wheein parted ways with the band's long-term label, the rest of the quartet stayed, and they are continuing on together and will release music for the foreseeable future still as a four0member act.

In contrast, younger groups had a major lift this year. On the male side, Tomorrow X Together and Enhypen showed their staying power with solid albums that international fans loved and which sold in their millions, while last year's new girl groups such as Aespa and StayC went viral with hit songs, topping South Korean charts and TikTok.

Brand new rookie acts in 2021 were relatively rare, but several, especially newly debuted girl groups like Ive, made big waves, promising high-quality content for years to come; overall, the female acts that made headlines in 2021 have the potential to be the leaders of the next decade.

More long-standing acts also had a big year, with nostalgia-filled new releases from the likes of CL and 2PM, while sleeper hits from Brave Girls also made the year more interesting.

Album sales

NCT in all its iterations sold more than 10 million copies of its songs in 2021. PHOTO: SM Entertainment

2021 has been one of the best years, if not the absolute best, for physical K-pop album sales, with more artists than ever selling over a million albums, and multiple acts selling well over two million copies.

Several sold upwards of three million copies of individual albums, and the combined forces of NCT (NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV) reportedly sold over 10 million albums.

Rumours, babies, legal troubles, scandals and celebrations

South Korea's entertainment and sports industries began the year in a startling way, after several stars were accused of having been school bullies.

Throughout the first half of the year, several K-pop stars were called out, and though some went on hiatus most are now back at work.

Some were reported to have proved their innocence in the face of false accusations, others to have been in touch with former classmates to acknowledge wrongdoing. A few such stars, including former (G)I-dle member Soojin, have left the industry.

(G)I-DLE member Soojin left the industry after allegations of bullying surfaced. PHOTO: Cube Entertainment

Other K-pop scandals in 2021 largely revolved around the romantic life of stars.

The musical career of Lucas, a member of NCT, SuperM and WayV, is currently on hiatus after he was accused of taking advantage of romantic partners, and the public reputation of TVXQ!'s Yunho took a hit when he was caught violating social distancing rules imposed amid the Covid-19 pandemic in South Korea, ostensibly by visiting a hostess bar.

Meanwhile, marriages and babies are no longer as career-ending as in the past for older artists, and members of 2PM, BigBang, and Exo shared news of additions to their families or of romantic plans.

Several high-profile legal cases impacted the industry: in August, Seungri, formerly of BigBang, was sentenced to prison after being found guilty on several charges related to the Burning Sun nightclub sex and corruption scandal.

Several stars faced drug-related charges, with B.I, formerly of iKon, and Jung Ilhoon, formerly of BTOB, receiving fines and probation relating to marijuana and, in B.I's case, LSD.

Big business moves

NFTs, metaverses, and deals with American music companies were the major business trends for K-pop labels in 2021.

The biggest business news of the year came in April, when Hybe, the label of BTS, merged with Scooter Braun's Ithaca Records, bringing Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and other popular Western stars under Hybe's umbrella and making it one of the biggest global power players in music.

Other K-pop companies, such as SM Entertainment, also struck partnerships with American music moguls.

Several K-pop star search programmes aiming to create international groups based on K-pop training systems were announced, with both SM and Hybe declaring plans for upcoming television shows in collaboration with Hollywood production companies.

English-language music releases were also extremely popular in 2021, with BTS garnering a Grammy nomination for Butter, along with numerous other accolades, and giving high-profile performances.

Members of Twice and Blackpink also put out hit all-English solo songs, hinting at K-pop's shift towards Anglophone music markets.

With the pandemic continuing, labels pushed digital content in 2021, and NFTs and metaverses took centre stage in the second half of the year, with several artists and companies announcing plans for content wholly based on these technologies.

The already digital-heavy K-pop scene is likely to continue embracing these internet-focused realities and art forms in the years to come.

