K-pop act EXO wows 10,000 fans at KL show

While Axiata Arena may be an indoor stadium, K-pop outfit EXO managed to make it a starry night at its EXO Planet #5 - Exploration concert in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Dec 14) evening.

The main stage was lit by hundreds of moving lights simulating the myriad of different galaxies in the universe. It was as mesmerising as the boys' fancy footwork and polished choreography during the two-and-a-half-hour show.

Even the rain did not dampen the spirits of EXO-Ls (name of the group's official fandom meaning EXO-Love), who turned out in full force.

The hordes of K-pop lovers pouring into the stadium were outfitted in all shades of beige, tan, cream, taupe, and khaki, in keeping with EXO's official fan club colour - cosmic latte, which is the official term used by astronomers to describe the average colour of all the galaxies of the universe combined.

It's the fourth time the boys have made a tour stop in Malaysia. EXO has staged shows in Malaysia every year since 2016.

During their previous show last year, the boys played here with eight members and was missing only their Chinese member Lay.

This time around EXO was reduced to six members - Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Sehun and Suho.

Three members were missing from their lineup, since Xiumin and D.O. have been enlisted for South Korea's mandatory draft service, while Lay is still caught up with his promotional activities in China.

With a third of the members away, the boys had to depend on extra backup dancers to make up the numbers for some of the choreography to work.

But that was not an issue with the 10,000 spectators who roared with fanchants and loud declarations of love as the boys performed tracks from EXO's fifth full-length Korean album Don't Mess Up My Tempo (2018), which is its best-selling release.