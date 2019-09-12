K-pop alcohol ads face ban in South Korea amid rise in underage drinking

South Korea is considering a ban on celebrity endorsements of alcoholic drinks, in a bid to end the glamorisation of drinking culture and cut rates of consumption among young people.

The proposed move is being spearheaded by the country's Ministry of Health and Welfare, which wants to see famous faces banished from drinks packaging and removed from accompanying advertising by as early as next year.

Kim Euk, an administrator of mental health policy at the ministry, said it had been discussing plans for a ban since last December in response to an increase in underage drinking - which rose from 15 per cent of adolescents in 2016 to 16.9 per cent in 2018, according to government statistics. The legal drinking age in South Korea is 19.

"We are expecting an advance legislation notice of banning celebrities from appearing on soju bottles and alcohol commercials by the end of December," Kim said.

As things stand, there are "virtually no restrictions" on alcohol advertising in South Korea, according to Lee Hae-kook, an anti-alcoholism campaigner and psychiatry professor at the Catholic University of Korea who has taken part in studies into the country's policies on alcohol branding.

"Celebrities can be drinking alcohol in commercials and the age of these actors is not an issue for the alcohol companies," he said.

This has created controversy in the past, such as in 2014 when K-pop star IU became the face of Chamisul soju at the tender age of 21.

When the fresh-faced songstress began appearing in advertising for South Korea's most popular brand of liquor, it prompted lawmakers to look at reviving an amendment to the National Health Promotion Law that was first proposed in 2012, which would have banned celebrities under the age of 24 from appearing in alcohol ads.