K-pop boy band AB6IX on their new mini album, dreams, watching Netflix and getting close to their fans

South Korean group AB6IX returned this week with their fourth mini album, Mo’ Complete: Have a Dream.

The five-track album takes the group back to their sonic beginnings, while the single Close emphasises how much the team has grown since their earliest days and following all the ups and downs of their career.

Ahead of the album’s release, the four members of AB6IX talked to the Post over a video call about their latest release, their dreams, happiness and hobbies.

Q: How are you feeling about the release of Mo’ Complete: Have a Dream ?

Daehwi: We’re kind of nervous right now, getting the new stuff out. I think our fans will love it, and I hope everyone who loves music and loves AB6IX loves our new EP. We came back to the deep house genre that we performed in 2019, when we first debuted.

I don’t know if this genre will still hit our fans’ hearts, but I hope everyone likes it.

Donghyun: Our debut single, Breathe, it was deep house. We felt that our fans and everyone enjoyed and loved it, so it made us want to go back to that. To see if we can make it better and cooler, and show some great performances by going back to that style.

What sort of story are you hoping fans take away from the single Close and the album as a whole?

Woong: The theme of this album is growth, and being more mature. We hope our fans feel that way [and see our growth].

Regarding the song … everyone right now, it feels like everyone’s having a tough time with [the coronavirus ] and the pandemic situation at the moment. We hope everyone listens to it, closes their eyes, and we can get through it all together.

Daehwi: In the music video, everything is basically like when you close your eyes and dream. You’ll be able to see this string and rock, representing how we want to connect with fans and the public through our music. Fans may interpret it different ways as well, but that’s the message we have in our music video.

Are there any lyrics or song moments you want people to pay particular attention to when listening to the album?

Daehwi: In Lululala , one of the lines says, “As long as we enjoy together”. Basically, it’s just a message to our fans: “Whatever everyone says outside our circle, as long as we, AB6IX and fans, enjoy and have fun together, that’s OK and we’re happy with that.” We hope many fans and people can relate to that as well.

Is there a word or phrase you have in mind that you’d like people to think when they think of AB6IX?

Donghyun: “Unlimited potential”. Each of the members has a lot to bring to the table, so there’s room to grow as well. So I think that describes AB6IX.

Woojin: Regarding our growth … at the start, when it came to writing lyrics, I wanted to include hints and double-edged meanings. I was worried a lot about how to deliver lyrics better and make them more fresh.

I still do that, but I think I’ve grown more as a songwriter in that I am more focused on how to relay my feelings more forthrightly so that listeners can feel the same way.

Daehwi: It’s an honour for us to be able to participate in the album every time one comes out. Writing songs … I think it’s a nice way to connect with fans and express our feelings to those who hear us. I think it’s great.

How do you feel about the state of things, regarding promoting during the pandemic?

Woojin: Because of it all, I tend to communicate with fans more often than before through [live-streaming platform] V Live.

Because we weren’t able to do our world tour, one time I just turned it on for two hours and did a one-man concert by myself. I came up with a set list and just performed. It was a lot of fun.

Daehwi: Nowadays, we all chat with fans a lot through messaging platforms.

Did any members develop any pandemic hobbies?

Donghyun: Because there’s a restriction on going outside, I’ve been doing workouts at home and watching a lot of video workouts and learning about different ways to get fit.

Woong: The new hobby I developed was studying more! I love learning new languages, so I’m studying right now for my certification in Japanese this summer. It’s been a good period to focus on studying more.

Daehwi: I like to watch Netflix in my bed and eat snacks. I like [K-drama] Hospital Playlist . It’s really fun. Great drama.

In the music video for Close , it’s all about dreams. Have any members had any memorable dreams while sleeping?

Daehwi: Getting chased … I don’t remember if it was a friend or family member but I knew they were someone close to me, the person who was chasing me. Also, buying a lottery ticket. That’s a recurring dream. I actually did buy a lottery ticket, but I didn’t win.

Woojin: A dream I had two weeks ago was about my dog running out of my house. I had to chase it through the neighbourhood and go on adventures. In the end, a mother and daughter bought it snacks and took it to a pet shop. It was such a good ending.

I don’t know why I remember it, but I do. Apparently, I’ve heard this dream means your money is running away.

Daehwi: That’s a horrible dream!

There was some animation in the intro of the music video, so I’m curious if members had any favourite animated television shows or films while growing up?

Woojin: Pingu and Digimon .

Daehwi: Jjanggu [the Unhelpable ]. With the cheeks. I liked him.

Donghyun: Power Rangers. It’s not an animation though.

Some members are wearing crop tops while promoting this album. How do you feel about trying out new styles?

Woong: I think that this kind of fashion crosses over a boundary, and I feel like I can express more variety of visuals with it on stage. I hope that people can see and think beyond whether if it is “gender appropriate or not”, and enjoy the performance as a whole.

What is a snack item you can’t live without?

Daehwi: Takis. It’s a Mexican snack. Ooh, delicious. I love lime and fuego. Also Lay’s [crisps].

Woong: Chocolate.

Woojin: In summer, ice cream.

Daehwi: You scream.

What are your goals for 2021, either as a group or individually?

Donghyun: As a group, of course I think it’s pretty obvious. We want to be heard more through our music as a band. We want to be more loved and supported. So I think we just have to try our best to get there.

Woong: I think the priority for us is to stay healthy and make sure we don’t get hurt. We put a lot of time and effort into this album, so we hope everyone can feel that and enjoy that, and hopefully people can look forward to our music and us throughout the rest of the year.

Final question turns the table on you a bit: what’s something you would like to be asked that you’ve never been asked in an interview?

Woojin: “Are you happy now? ” It’s something that I say a lot, on a daily basis, but I rarely hear it in interviews. Once in a while, but never recently. It’s something that’s not too deep and it can be asked quite lightly, but it can make you think.

So, are you happy?

Woojin, laughs: Oh, I don’t know.

Daehwi: It’s a difficult question.

