K-pop boy group Got7 are back with new EP, a year after leaving label

Got7 is back, and now the K-pop group's members are calling the shots.

On May 6, new social media accounts launched for the group, moving them away from the old accounts associated with them since their debut in 2014. Declaring "Got7 is our name," the posts marked a new era for the group.

A new EP, GOT7, was later announced, set to arrive on May 23.

The popular K-pop septet's members parted ways with South Korean company JYP Entertainment in January 2021, opting not to renew their contracts.

Got7.

PHOTO: Instagram/Got7.with.igot7

Since leaving JYP, the members have pursued their own careers, but also consistently reassured their fans around the world that Got7 would return as a group for more releases.

GOT7 is the first album from the act since leaving JYP, but the group previously released the song Encore in February 2021. Prior to the new EP, their most recent album was November 2020's Breath of Love: Last Piece.

The album's release will be preceded by the group's Homecoming with I Got7 "fancon" (fan concert), which will be held in Seoul on May 21 and May 22. The second event will be streamed online.

By deciding to remain as a band despite members being signed with various entertainment companies or going independent, they are one of a handful of K-pop groups to remain together beyond their contract terms with the company they debuted at.

While each of the band's seven members — Jay B, Mark, Jinyoung, Jackson, Youngjae, Bambam and Yugyeom — have their own deals with various entertainment and management companies, Got7 as a group is working with Warner Music Korea.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.