K-pop girl group GFriend ends contract with label Source Music after 6 years, surprising and shocking their army of fans

South Korean six-member team GFriend has parted ways with their long-term label, Source Music announced on Tuesday (May 18).

The company, under which GFriend was formed and has promoted under since their start in 2015, issued a statement yesterday revealing the exclusive artist contract between the members and the company will conclude on May 22.

“After careful consideration and extensive discussion, GFriend and Source Music have come to an agreement to follow separate paths to continued growth,” reads a statement, shared through GFriend’s official account on the Weverse fan-to-artist social media platform.

“For the past six years, GFriend has won the boundless love of K-pop fans through a wide range of concepts, performances and songs that marked a new generation of girl group and music.”

The news came as a surprise to many, and fans across the world shared confusion on social media over the suddenness of the announcement by Source Music.

Since 2015 with their first single Glass Bead, GFriend has remained popular in the K-pop scene, known for their expressive vocals, introspective lyrics, and charismatic performances.

They released their most recent single Mago and the album Walpurgis Night in November, an ode to female empowerment.

“We would like to deeply thank all [of GFriend’s fandom] Buddy and fans who have shown your love for GFriend, and we ask that you give your unchanging love and support to the members who will begin their adventures in new and diverse areas. Source Music will always continue to cheer for the members as they take the first step towards new beginnings.”

Beyond their work within the group, several members have released their own music and solo tracks, and pursued careers in other entertainment fields, including variety shows and acting.

Though the official statement from Source Music does not use the term “disband” at any point, reports of the company trademarking GFriend’s name – making it difficult for the members to continue using it in the future – makes their future together, at least under the same name, unlikely.

Source Music was acquired by BTS label Big Hit Entertainment, now Hybe Corporation, in 2019, ostensibly to focus on girl groups.

With the support of Source, Hybe is expected to launch a new girl group within the year.

GFriend is one of several high-profile K-pop teams whose tenure has reached the end of the standard seven-year contract with their companies in 2021, putting the industry into a state of flux as stalwart artists realign their ambitions, or renew with their companies.

Earlier this year, boy band Got7 parted ways with JYP Entertainment, and the members have each since set their sights high at various entertainment companies, while assuring fans they’ll remain together.

It is unclear how GFriend’s members will proceed.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.