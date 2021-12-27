K-pop girl supergroup Girls on Top to feature stars from Girls’ Generation and Aespa members to BoA

K-pop fans rejoice: Girls on Top is coming, a group featuring some of the biggest names of the past two decades.

The new group, formed by South Korean media giant SM Entertainment, features soloist BoA , Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet's Wendy and Seulgi, and Aespa 's Winter and Karina.

Girls On Top are slated to perform together for the first time on New Year's Day at SM Entertainment's New Year concert, and their first song will be released on Jan 3.

Each of the singers and their respective groups have, at various times over the past two decades, fronted K-pop's rise to global popularity.

Girls On Top shares a name with BoA's 2005 single and album of the same name. Active since 2000, the now 35-year-old singer is considered one of the leading icons of K-pop.

Girls' Generation , meanwhile, was formed in 2007, and became known as one of the biggest names in K-pop in the years that followed, with viral hits like Gee in 2009 and I Got A Boy in 2013 shaping the music industry's growth.

BoA performs at a concert. PHOTO: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet, active since 2014, and Aespa, who made their debut in 2020, are the newest SM Entertainment girl groups, but both have had hits and have heavily influenced the music industry's direction.

This year, Aespa solidified their place in K-pop history with the release of their experimental, but addictive, hit singles Next Level and Savage.

Most of SM Entertainment's biggest K-pop female acts since 2000 are represented in Girls On Top's line-up, although there is no one from f(X), who launched in 2009 but are currently inactive.

This is the second supergroup SM Entertainment has launched in recent years following the 2019 unveiling of SuperM.

The boy band, which released the album Super One last year, has seven members: Taemin of Shinee, Baekhyun and Kai of Exo and Taeyong, Mark, Ten and Lucas of NCT and its associated subgroups (NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV.

SM Entertainment has a history of cross-label collaborations between different artists and groups, but SuperM and Girls On Top are the first official collaborative groups created for some years.

The unveiling of Girls On Top comes after months of rumours, and hours ahead of the release of the label's collaborative album SMTown 2022: SMCU Express, at 5pm on Dec 27.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.