K-pop group Exo to release long-awaited album Don't Fight the Feeling in June

Exo will be back this June with a new album, the K-pop group announced last night.

On June 7, Exo will release a new album titled Don’t Fight the Feeling. It will be their first since 2019’s Obsession, and is considered a “special album” from the group, in line with seasonal releases they’ve put out in the past.

Don’t Fight the Feeling will arrive about two months after the band celebrated their ninth anniversary, which they commemorate on April 8 every year.

The storyline the band is incorporating into the release of Don’t Fight the Feeling is said to be connected to their 2017 single Power, which they performed at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The group will be reviving their ongoing sci-fi storyline and integrating it into the release, which they teased in a special behind-the-scenes look they shared on their anniversary in April.

The Exo members showed off the set where they were filming the music video for the single Don’t Fight the Feeling, and also shared a sneak peek of the choreography and sound of the single.

Exo has been active in the K-pop scene since 2012 and is one of the most popular bestselling acts in the industry. Though the band currently features nine members, not all will be featured as several are on hiatus.

It is unknown how many members’ vocals will feature on the album, though members D.O., Xiumin, Sehun and Kai are currently all active in the K-pop scene.

Four members are currently fulfilling South Korea’s mandatory military service, including Baekhyun, who enlisted on May 6. Lay, meanwhile, is pursuing a solo career in China. Both Baekhyun and Chanyeol, who also recently enlisted, were seen in the preview video that Exo shared in April, filming the music video.

In related news, Baekhyun released the single Hurt with Korean rock legend Seo Moon-tak on Monday.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.