K-pop group under fire again for use of Islamic imagery in new song

A unit of South Korean boy band NCT has come under fire for using images of an Islamic shrine as a backdrop during a recent performance – the latest in a series of allegations of cultural and religious appropriation levelled against the K-pop group.

On Sunday, NCT U performed a new song Make A Wish (Birthday Song) on the South Korean music show Inkigayo , and were accompanied by visuals that some fans on social media quickly identified as the Imam Husayn Shrine, which is both a mosque and the burial site of Husayn ibn Ali – the third imam (or leader) of Shia Islam and who was a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad – in the city of Karbala in Iraq.

An artistic rendition of a religious text from the shrine could also be seen on stage, raising concerns among fans of the act, both Muslim and otherwise.

The creative theme of Make A Wish started attracting attention even before the song’s release on Oct 12, when generic Middle Eastern, Indian and Arabic imagery started appearing in teaser photos.

Shots from music videos and performances have shown members wearing turbans or performing what appear to be mudras, holy gestures from religions including Hinduism and Buddhism, upsetting fans who believe the band was being disrespectful to foreign cultures.

Throughout the promotional period, fans regularly took to social media to criticise NCT U, and even started a series of letter-writing campaigns to express concern to the band’s management.

Because no one is talking about this, if you still don't know, nct today displayed a sentence from a prayer Muslim Shias use, as a part of their stage background and for aesthetic purposes, what happened today at the performance is beyond disrespectful for all Muslims to be clear pic.twitter.com/zwoEs72NFj — næ ✸ (@aotpatriotic) October 25, 2020

NCT is a boy band brand under South Korean company SM Entertainment, which currently features 23 members split among various groups. NCT U is a name associated with any alternate grouping of members beyond the formal make-up of the separate boy bands.

Make A Wish is performed by Tae-yong , Do-young and Jae-hyun , a trio typically associated with NCT 127; Lucas Wong and Xiaojun, both of WayV; Jae-min of NCT Dream; and new NCT member Shotaro.

The song is one of the lead singles from the NCT 2020 Resonance Pt. 1 album, which is the second compilation album featuring all of NCT’s members following a 2018 album similarly featuring the entire NCT line-up.

The band’s management failed to respond to a request for comment by the Post.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.