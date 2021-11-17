K-pop groups Twice, NCT 127 and Ateez announce dates for 2022 world tours as pandemic restrictions ease

As life normalises in many countries as Covid-19 vaccination rates rise, K-pop acts are eager to get back to touring.

This week several Korean pop groups, including popular acts Twice, Ateez and NCT 127, have announced they will be resuming international concert tours.

Following the release of the new album Formula of Love: O+T=3 last week, girl group Twice announced they will be holding three shows in Seoul, South Korea, at the end of December, followed by five dates in the US in 2022 as part of their III world tour.

Ateez also announced they will return to international touring; the boy band have rescheduled their long-delayed The Fellowship: Beginning of the End world tour which was meant to take place in spring 2020.

[📷] ATEEZ 2022 WORLD TOUR [THE FELLOWSHIP : BEGINNING OF THE END] Poster



🗓 2022. 1. 7 - 1. 9

📍 SEOUL



🗓 2022. 1. 18 - 1. 30

📍 USA



🗓 2022. 2. 13 - 3. 1

📍 EUROPE#TheFellowship #Beginning_Of_The_End #ATEEZ #에이티즈 pic.twitter.com/gxdtiuyeIx — ATEEZ(에이티즈) (@ATEEZofficial) November 14, 2021

The boy band’s rescheduled concert series will kick off in South Korea in January, before heading to the US and Europe for more than 10 concerts planned for March.

NCT 127 are also gearing up for a world tour, and will kick things off with three dates of Neo City: Seoul – The Link in Seoul in December; it’s expected they will announced more shows in the near future in cities around the world.

Although the coronavirus pandemic is still affecting many countries, South Korea’s high vaccination rate has resulted in the country opening up rapidly to visits without quarantine from certain regions, including the United States.

Individuals vaccinated fully in South Korea are able to travel freely nowadays.

That’s led to a flurry of celebrities making overseas trips and given the green light for what looks to be a busy 2022 touring season.

The recent flurry of overseas tour announcements follows plans for upcoming concerts, both in South Korea and the US, announced last month by BTS and other acts, such as Winner.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.