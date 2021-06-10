K-pop icons Twice return with new album Taste of Love and summery song Alcohol-Free

K-pop girl group Twice brought a romantic vibe to summer on Wednesday (June 9) with the release of their single Alcohol-Free.

The track - which fronts their 10th mini-album, or EP, Taste of Love - is the popular act's first Korean release of 2021, and follows the release of last month's Japanese single Kura Kura .

The single is accompanied by a vibrant, boozy music video that features the nine members of Twice shuffling along to Alcohol-Free's romantic bossa nova instrumentals. They filmed it on the holiday island of Jeju in South Korea.

Despite the song's title, the lyrics are about a love like alcohol that makes the narrator feel they're drunk even though no liquor has passed their lips. Lines compare this love to drinks including margaritas and champagne.

Like many Twice singles, Alcohol-Free is co-written by JY Park, the head of JYP Entertainment, the label under which the band was formed in 2015. Since then, Twice have become one of the most popular girl groups of their generation, with numerous hits and records to their name.

As well as Alcohol-Free, the album features five other brand new songs, each with lyrics written by Twice members Jihyo, Dahyun, Sana, and Nayeon.

First Time features lyrics by Jihyo and was co-written by Jade Thirlwall of the English group Little Mix. Ahead of the album's release, Thirlwall posted to Twitter about her pleasure that Twice were the ones singing it.

Ahead of the album's release, Thirlwall posted to Twitter about her pleasure that Twice were the ones singing it.

"The song is so special to me so I held onto it for the right moment so this bop could fully GET it's moment", Thirlwall said, and added that she had been involved in its writing several years ago. "I'm so excited and honoured that Twice have cut it for their new album," she posted.

Twice performed the song for the first time on Wednesday's episode of US television show The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

