K-pop label apologises after boy band's song accused of Nazi-inspired lyrics

South Korean music label C9 Entertainment has issued a statement in response to accusations that boy band Epex, which it manages, featured Nazi-inspired imagery and lyrics in a new song and music video.

Released on April 11, the single Anthem of Teen Spirit drew criticism following its release from online audiences concerned with the line “Crystal Night is coming” in a part of the song about violence and people becoming prey.

According to internet users, the line recalled Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, the name of a Nazi massacre in Germany of over 90 Jews that occurred on the night of November 9, 1938. The event marked a tipping point preceding the Holocaust, in which over 6 million Jews were murdered by Nazi Germany and European allies.

The song featured other lyrics and imagery, including military uniforms and attack dogs, that fans took offence at.

C9 issued a statement on April 13 claiming that the release had “absolutely nothing to do with actual historical events”, and pointed to the song’s Korean title, which translates as Academy Song, as an explanation for its intense lyrics.

“Anthem of Teen Spirit is a song that points out and warns of the harm caused by the robotised education system that Korean youths are experiencing,” read the explanation.

“In the lyrics, ‘the night in the crystal’ expresses the realistic life of teenagers, used as a metaphor for the images of children burning in competition in the windows of numerous academies that are lit up brightly like crystal every night.”

C9 said the release was inspired by physics theories and numerous works of literature and film, including a glass paperweight broken in George Orwell’s 1984 . However, following the release of the statement, fans pointed out 1984 was in fact inspired by both Nazi Germany and Stalinist Russia.

“We sincerely apologise to everyone in Korea and abroad for not paying attention to the use of controversial content,” C9 said in the statement. “We take full responsibility for the controversy that has arisen, and we apologise again to the many people who were offended.”

The label has since changed the song’s lyrics, re-recorded the release and plans to re-upload the music. The words “I see them burning raw / Crystal Night is coming” have been changed to “I see them running now / Crystal Light is coming”.

Official translations and Korean subtitles on the music video have also been changed.

Anthem of Teen Spirit is the lead single of Epex’s third EP, Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1. ‘21st Century Boys’ , which was also released on April 11. The group debuted in June 2021. C9 also manages K-pop groups CIX and Cignature, and soloists Younha and Lee Seok-hoon.

Moving forward, C9 said it would “be more careful and pay deep attention so that the music, lyrics and music video of Epex do not hurt anyone”.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.