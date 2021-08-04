K-pop must-listen releases in August 2021 from Blackpink, NCT's Ten, Red Velvet, TXT and more

K-pop is full of acts looking to be the summer hit of 2021. August will see high-profile releases from some of the industry’s most prominent female acts, as well as some rising rookies, plus the long-awaited return of some of K-pop’s brightest stars.

Astro – After Midnight (Aug 2)

The boy band have brought a summery vibe to their latest single. Groovy synth pop at its finest, After Midnight is a song about a perfect night but is also a bright, sunny tune perfect for blasting at full volume during the hottest moments of the season.

Somi – Dumb Dumb (Aug 2)

The former I.O.I member’s third single, a whistle-fuelled dance track, is accompanied by a retro high school romcom music video with a little gore and creepiness.

It almost feels like Netflix shows Never Have I Ever had a baby with the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – but also had cult classic, plaid-wearing ’90s film Clueless as its godmother.

Golden Child – Ra Pam Pam (Aug 2)

Blockbuster films may not be much of a thing in the age of Covid-19, but the music video for Golden Child’s Ra Pam Pam certainly feels like a bite-sized one.

Featuring a futuristic, dystopian plot that backs up the members’ moombahton dance tune, Golcha’s latest is as engaging as it is haunting.

Blackpink- The Album (Japanese version) (Aug 3)

Last year, Blackpink released their long-awaited debut LP – this week, the popular girl group released the LP’s Japanese version, with a slightly different music video for the Japanese language variant of How You Like That.

Weeekly – Play Game: Holiday EP (Aug 4)

This trending girl group have won a lot of love for their addictive brand of electro bubblegum pop and their summery album, fronted by the single Holiday Party, is set to do the same.

It follows After School from March, which has become a surprise K-pop hit of 2021.

Sunmi – 1/6 EP (Aug 6)

For all those Mean Girls (and the not-so mean girls), Sunmi gears up – guns blazing – to declare You Can’t Sit With Us in her upcoming single from her third EP.

Hyo – Second feat. Bibi (Aug 9)

It’s been more than a year since Hyoyeon (of Girls’ Generation) released her song Dessert, and she’s back to serve up a sequel in the form of Second along with popular hip-hop artist Bibi.

The Boyz – Thrill-ing EP (Aug 9)

Hold tight and get ready for a Thrill Ride with The Boyz’s upcoming single and their sixth EP, Thrill-ing. The album is said to be based around the idea of parties and having a lot of energy, so it’s sure to be a fun time all around.

Hyolyn and Dasom single (Aug 10)

Girl group Sistar were, for many years, known as K-pop’s summer queens. Though they’ve disbanded, two of the members are teaming up for a new song this month, which will potentially allow them to reign again.

It’s a song aimed at cheering up people struggling with the state of the world during the pandemic.

Ten – Paint Me Naked (Aug 10)

The NCT, WayV and SuperM member hasn’t released a solo song since 2018’s New Heroes – but between that and his first single Dream in a Dream, Ten has proved he has a lot of charisma and has a unique take on pop artistry.

Paint Me Naked is sure to be a captivating, intimate performance from the stand-out star.

Red Velvet – Queendom EP (Aug 16)

After a year’s hiatus, the quintet are set to celebrate their seven years together with Queendom, a new album that emphasises their reign as the rulers of hit-making.

Tomorrow X Together – The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape LP repackage (Aug 17)

Following their earlier album this year and single 0x1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) featuring Seori, TXT are set to release the extended edition of The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape later this month, breathing cool air into some of the hottest days of the year.

It has the potential to be another hit.

Stray Kids – Noeasy LP (Aug 23)

Nothing’s ever easy in this world, but the winners of boy group competition Kingdom: Legendary War have won love for the hard work they put into their music and dynamic performances, and are set to impress with upcoming album Noeasy.

Jay B EP (Aug 26)

The Got7 member recently joined hip-hop label H1ghr Music, and is set to release his first solo album at the end of August. Little is known about the album so far, but it’s said to feature seven tracks, including the singer’s May release, Switch It Up.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.