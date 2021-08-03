K-pop must-listen releases in July 2021: BTS, Taeyeon, SF9, AKMU and more

As summer 2021 heats up to historic levels, so too is the competition for the biggest seasonal hits in the K-pop world. With releases from hitmakers like BTS, Taeyeon and AKMU, July provided great variety and new styles from the industry.

Soyeon of (G)I-dle – Windy EP (July 5)

The debut solo album from (G)I-dle’s songwriter-rapper, Windy is as brash of a listen as it is fun, with Seoyeon showing off her dynamic flare and witty personality throughout its five tracks, fronted by the fierce, fast-food-fuelled single Beam Beam.

Even of Day (Day6) – Right Through Me EP (July 5)

K-pop rock quintet Day6 have a history of putting out sentimental, addictive tunes, and their three-member subunit Even of Day have similarly done that. With their second album Right Through Me, the trio warmed up the start of this month using some heartfelt romance and swoon as well as worthy vocal harmonies.

SF9 – Tear Drop (July 5)

Boy band SF9 captured a lot of attention during this year’s K-pop competition show Kingdom: Legendary War , and returned with this charismatic dance track Tear Drop. The song feels built for the final hours of a long night at a club, with a groovy, pulsating rhythm and twinkling beats as the nine members croon along.

BTS – Permission to Dance (July 9)

Nobody needs Permission to Dance less than hitmakers BTS, but the septet returned with their latest all-English single this month to rally the world with its bright, euphoric style. The song, as is typical of BTS’s releases, made history once again following its release.

Taeyeon – Weekend (July 6)

Disco-pop is still alive and well in 2021, so popular songstress Taeyeon is trying her hand at something a little more nostalgic. Overflowing with pink, throwback nods – plus a “GG” headscarf evoking her role within K-pop icons Girls’ Generation – the breezy, guitar-fuelled track is escapism at its finest.

AKMU – Next Episode EP (July 26)

After a few years’ hiatus, while big brother Lee Chan-hyuk served in South Korea’s marine corps, the sibling duet – primary songwriter Chan-hyuk with vocalist sister Su-hyun, formerly known as Akdong Musician – has returned to show just how much they’ve grown since 2019’s Sailing album.

This star-studded album featuring the likes of IU, Zion.T, Beenzino and Crush, and is full of evocative, layered synth-pop and retro-wave dance tracks, with balladry that is all at once uplifting and heart-stirring. Between the captivating musicality and the lyrics’ compelling themes, including an anti-war track with South Korean musical legend Lee Sun-hee, it’s an album worth listening to again and again.

Dreamcatcher – Summer Holiday EP (July 30)

Though they may be known for their rather gothic pop-rock aesthetics, girl group Dreamcatcher put their spin on the season with their latest album, Summer Holiday.

Like the name suggests, the summery album is a bit of a different style from Dreamcatcher, but still maintains their distinct brand of K-pop by blending classic rock instrumentals with the trendiest of dance elements. It’s something a bit new, but comfortable, from the group, and works immensely well.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.