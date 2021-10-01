K-pop October releases for Twice, Seventeen, Aespa and more

October is looking to be full of high-profile releases from some of the biggest names in the K-pop industry.

The month will kick off in a big way for girl groups when Twice's first official English-language single The Feels lands on Oct 1.

Days later comes the highly anticipated release of Savage, rising rookie girl group Aespa's first EP, to follow up on the success of their massive hit single Next Level earlier this year.

에스파, 이번엔 ‘Savage’ 신드롬이다! 강렬한 어택감의 트랩 장르 곡!

‘Black Mamba’, ‘Next Level’ 잇는 세계관 스토리!https://t.co/mlCln5arAq#aespa #æspa #에스파#Savage — aespa (@aespa_official) September 27, 2021

The first half of October will be full of newer groups releasing content, including Enhypen's first full-length album, Dimension: Dilemma, and Tri.Be's first mini-album, Veni Vidi Vici, both on Oct 12.

Meanwhile, new girl group Lightsum will release their second single Light a Wish on Oct 13.

The month will also see follow-up repackaged albums from several artists, including boy bands N.Flying and Golden Child, on Oct 5 and 6, respectively.

As the month continues it'll be time to shine for more of K-pop's biggest names, with Seventeen dropping their ninth EP Attacca on Oct 22, the same day CL - formerly of 2NE1 - plans to release her years-in-the-making first LP, Alpha.

Soloists will have a big month, with singer-songwriter Woodz releasing his Only Lovers Left EP on Oct 5, the same day as Got7's Youngjae releases his first solo EP, Colors from Ars.

On Oct 7, Jo Yu-ri will become the second former Iz*One member to release her own solo album, dropping Glassy.

October is traditionally a busy month for K-pop acts, all angling for a chance to appear at year-end award shows where artists perform their hit songs.

Recent hits tend to get more of a spotlight at these shows than songs released earlier in the year.

Other high-profile releases are expected to be announced before the end of the year - including a rumoured album from BTS.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.