K-pop online concerts, by Shinee, A. C. E, iKon, Stray Kids, Dreamcatcher and more, to watch out for

Since K-pop concert tours ended more than a year ago, fans have been unable to see their idols perform live, but online events are going strong.

This week sees KCON, a global Korean culture festival, host its third online concert event and Dreamcatcher put on a unique concert series, while next week will bring Shinee’s long-awaited return to performing, with their first concert in several years.

Shinee (stylised SHINee) made a comeback last month after a lengthy hiatus with the album Don’t Call Me, and will hold a concert on the V Live app, as part of the latter’s Beyond Live concert series, on April 4.

Called "Shinee World”, it continues the theme of Shinee’s previous live concert tours, which were similarly titled.

The group most recently held four shows in Tokyo and Osaka in February 2018 as part of a Shinee World the Best 2018 event; they were the first performances by the band following the death of band member Jonghyun.

For anyone unable to watch the show live – it airs at 3pm on Sunday (March 28) (Hong Kong time) – it’ll also be available to watch again via a delayed stream on April 6 and April 11.

Before that there are a lot more K-pop performances to watch live online with KCON: Tact 3, the third in a series of online music festivals hosted by KCON since the coronavirus pandemic began, currently taking place.

Tuesday saw events featuring soloist Woodz and Japanese boy band JO1, while Thursday will see performances from Ha Sung Woon, iKon , Jessi, JO1, and P1Harmony.

This weekend, many popular K-pop acts, including A. C. E, HyunA , Stray Kids, Ateez, Sunmi, Itzy, Mamamoo, Enhypen, and BTOB are all also hosting events and performing before KCON: Tact 3 ends on Sunday.

PHOTO: SM Entertainment Girl group Dreamcatcher are hosting a special two-day “Crossroads” concert series this weekend, on March 26 and 27, offering fans a unique experience that differentiates their event from many other online K-pop concerts held throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The shows, split into two distinct events, Utopia and Dystopia, will both feature a live band suitable for the act’s pop-rock style.

The first night’s show, Utopia, will feature Dreamcatcher performing acoustic renditions of their songs, while the Dystopia show on Saturday will be more of a traditional rock-based performance.

Aside from concerts, several artists are holding meet-the-fans events – which usually are less performance-based and more casual than online concerts – over the next few days.

Exo’s Xiumin will be holding his “On: Xiuweet Time” event on March 27, while Wonho will hold his live “#WeNeedLove” event and Astro will host their “Be Live” fan-meeting on March 28.

Online K-pop events are expected to continue beyond the pandemic, but in the meantime new events are announced every day.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.