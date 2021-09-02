K-pop releases in September 2021 to look out for, including solo album from Blackpink's Lisa

As the songs of summer give way to the airs of autumn, many of K-pop’s biggest names are gearing up to drop new songs in September as we head towards the final quarter of 2021 and music awards season.

These are the releases you should stay tuned for.

Fromis_9 Talk & Talk ( Sept 1)

The girl group recently joined Pledis Entertainment, the label of Seventeen and Nu’Est and a subsidiary of BTS ’ label Hybe Corp., and the bubbly Talk & Talk is their first single as official Pledis artists.

A. C. E Changer: Dear Eris repackage album (Sept 2)

This special album features not only new versions of some of the band’s previously released songs, including an English version of 2017 debut single Cactus , but also new music, including single Changer.

This release follows A. C. E’s June EP Siren: Dawn, and comes ahead of a period of change for the band as members Donghun and WoW begin their military service in South Korea next month.

StayC Stereotype EP (Sept 6)

This rising rookie girl group made a splash last year with their debut song So Bad and this year’s ASAP has become a huge hit in South Korea. Their first album, the EP Stereotype, comes out this month, fronted by a single of the same name.

Young K of Day6 Eternal EP (Sept 6)

Day6 has experimented a lot lately with members releasing joint or solo albums, and now it’s singer-songwriter Young K’s chance to try to be Eternal on this pop rock album. After years in which he has guided much of Day6’s lyrics, these seven Young K songs are focusing on him and the stories he hopes to tell.

Lee Hi 4 Only LP (Sept 9)

It’s been two years since Lee Hi’s last EP, 2019’s 24°C, and even longer since her second LP 2016 Seoulite, but now she’s back and gearing up to make a splash with her first album since joining hip-hop label AOMG last year.

HyunA & Dawn 1+1=1 EP (Sept 9)

The power couple of HyunA and Dawn are putting their love front and centre on their first joint album, which is sure to explode with their chemistry and shine light on their romance.

Lisa of Blackpink Lalisa (Sept 10)

She may have introduced herself as a “Mona Lisa kinda Lisa” in Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s 2020 collab Ice Cream, but now the Thai K-pop star is sharing herself with the world using her given name Lalisa as the title of her highly anticipated solo.

The physical copy of the single pulled in over 700,000 pre-orders within four days of going on sale, and is gearing up to be one of the bestselling releases from a female K-pop soloist to date, up there with solo releases from Blackpink’s Jennie and Rosé.

Ateez Zero: Fever Part. 3 EP (Sept 13)

The follow-up to March’s Zero: Fever Part 2, the third part of this Ateez album series will drop in the middle of the month.

It comes after a busy summer for the group, which saw them collaborate with American a cappella group Pentatonix, release a series of retro K-pop covers in collaboration with Kim Jong-kook, and sing the Japanese ending theme for the popular Japanese anime, Digimon.

Wonho Blue Letter EP (Sept 14)

After going solo last year and releasing his Love Synonym EP duology, Wonho has written a Blue Letter which will drop in the middle of the month. Little is known about it as of yet, but the track list will be revealed on Sept 6.

NCT 127 Sticker LP (Sept 17)

The NCT subgroup NCT 127 will release their third LP, Sticker , in a hugely different environment than last year’s Neo Zone, which dropped just ahead of the coronavirus pandemic. Sticker arrives in this altered climate, and follows NCT 127’s fifth anniversary.

Itzy Crazy In Love LP (Sept 24)

After a series of hit singles and a few EPs, Itzy ’s first LP, Crazy In Love, is set to be one of the later K-pop albums released in September. The album will feature the single Loco, and, based on the promotional pictures, will be bursting with vibrancy.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.