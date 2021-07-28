K-pop singer D.O. from Exo debuts first EP Empathy, the latest in the group's stellar line-up of solo releases

On Monday, K-pop singer D.O. released his debut solo EP, Empathy.

Known as one of K-pop group Exo ’s primary vocalists and as a popular actor, D.O.’s eight-track Empathy is an easy-listening album, based firmly in acoustic pop and R&B.

Fronted by the ukulele-infused single Rose, the album features songs not only in Korean but also English and Spanish. They create a musical environment that is both romantic and poignant.

Along with an English version of Rose and Si Fueras Mia, a Spanish version of It’s Love, the album’s first three songs – Rose, I’m Gonna Love You with Wonstein, My Love and It’s Love – are followed by the reflective Dad and I’m Fine, which share D.O.’s perspective.

D.O. wrote the lyrics for the single and I’m Fine , while My Love was co-written by Day6’s Jae .

Empathy is the latest solo album by one of Exo’s members, and follows D.O.’s return to the group after completing South Korean military service .

Exo is in quasi-hiatus – even though they just released theirDon’t Fight the Feeling album in June; as most of the nine members have rotated in and out of the army, others have remained active, and very productive, defining their own sound as soloists through a series of releases, and D.O.’s album exemplifies this.

The two most prolific soloists within Exo are by far Lay, who is based in China, and Baekhyun, who is serving in the military. Both have released numerous solo albums, with the former creating his own style based around East-meets-West musical sensibilities, and the latter setting Korean sales records with his alt R&B albums. Chen, meanwhile, released two albums in 2019, focused pretty firmly on dreamy pop ballads.

Beyond this trio, the other three Exo members to have put out solo albums have each released one. Through them they have showcased their distinct artistry and creative personalities, paving the way for more solo releases.

D.O. is one of Exo's primary vocalists and a popular actor.

PHOTO: Facebook/weareoneEXO. While D.O. has gone more folksy, Kai’s self-titled solo album from last year emphasised his powerful charisma through intense R&B and dance tracks, and Suho’s pop-rock and balladry in Self-Portrait was an intimate exploration of his different sides.

The diversity of these solo albums has helped the individual band members expand their careers, as each developed his own sonic identity, finding his own space to shine musically. At the same time, Exo are still immensely popular – Don’t Fight the Feeling and Baekhyun’s Bambi are two of the bestselling K-pop albums of 2021 so far.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.